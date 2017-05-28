Did Kushner set up a channel to the Russians? | Trump ignores reporter’s question (WATCH)

Donald Trump ignored a question on allegations that his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner contacted Russian officials, as he arrived the White House.

There had been allegations that Kushner was involved with some Russian officials during campaign for the Presidential elections while Trump was on his first foreign trip.

On arriving the White House with First Lady, Melania, Trump refused to answer a question on probe of his son-in-law’s Russian connection.

The reporter had asked, “Mr. President, Did Jared try to set up a back channel to the Russians?”

Trump simply waved and walked off with Melania.

Watch: