Nigerian Birtish cyber security expert, Tom Ilube named Most Influential Black Briton

Nigerian- British cyber security expert, philanthropist and educator Tom Ilube, has received the 2017 Beacon Award for Innovation in philanthropy and was appointed as a non-executive director of the BBC on 3 April 2017.

Ilube (middle name Segun), 53, from Richmond, west London, who was also named top of the list of the 2016 Most Influential Black Britons founded the Hammersmith Academy, a state secondary school in Hammersmith, west London, which opened in September 2011 and has become one of the UK’s “most innovative technology schools. He set up credit rating organisation, noddle.co.uk and is chief executive of technology company Crossword Cybersecurity. He has been described as an entrepreneur who helped found Britain’s first online bank.

Tom was also part of the founding team of Internet bank, Egg as the chief information officer which recorded a market cap of £1.3 billion and Tim Berners-Lee who is the founder of the World Wide Web, served as an adviser to one of Tom’s startup.

He also founded technology school Hammersmith Academy in 2011, is the chairman of ADA College, a specialist computing college, and set up the charity Africa Gifted Foundation to help transform the lives of children on the continent.

Tom Ilube studied at Edo College, received a Bachelor’s degree in Physics from the University of Benin in Benin City, Nigeria and then a Master’s degree in Business Administration from London’s Cass Business School.

A Wikipedia entry states that, “Tom Ilube is the chair and founder of the African Gifted Foundation, a UK education charity focused on science and technology in Africa. They recently launched the African Science Academy, Africa’s first all-girls science and maths academy. He is also the chair of Ada College, the UK’s National College for Digital Skills. Ada College is the first further education college to open in the UK in 23 years. Ilube provided the prize money for the Nommo Awards for African science fiction and speculative fiction, announced at the Ake Book Festival in 2016.”

He is on a mission to make it into space.