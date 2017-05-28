Trump delays return to U.S, delivers quick victory speech

US President Donald Trump opted to walk a few hundred yards to the Air Force One rather than jump into the presidential limousine after his speech at the US Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy.

Trump took a quick victory lap, delaying his trip to Washington where a storm of controversy awaits him.

“Maybe I’ll stay down with you and celebrate together and just wave,” Trump joked to the several hundred US service members who came to see him off.

Trump touted his series of meetings with foreign leaders as “tremendously productive,” called the week “historic” and touted the bonds he forged with leaders,

“We made a lot of good friends this week,” he said.

He talked about every stop he made during the week on a trip that took him from Saudi Arabia to Israel and the West Bank, the Vatican, Brussels and, finally, Italy.

“I am so proud of the future you are going to have,” he said.

“I think we hit a home run no matter where we are.”

The Air Force One landed at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, after which he and first lady Melania Trump left by helicopter for the White House.

Trump will now have to face developments that his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner is under investigations for links with Russian officials.