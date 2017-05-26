President Trump and other world powers in Italy for the G7 Summit

President Trump is in Sicily, Italy for a two-day Group of Seven summit where he plans to discuss terrorism, economic growth and world security with 6 of the world’s most powerful leaders. The Group of Seven consists of Japan, United States, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Italy and Germany. The meeting will be held in the resort town of Taormina.

Th summit marks the last two days of President Trump’s foreign trip since January. The trip kicked off in Saudi Arabia, then Israel , after which he met Pope for a Holy See at the Vatican, after which he met the heads of European Union institutions and attended the NATO Summit in Brussels.

The summit kicked off with a ceremony at an ancient Greek theatre perched on a cliff overlooking the sea where war ships patrolled the sparkling blue waters after which the 7 world leaders will discuss pressing issues such as North Korea. Former polish prime minister, Donald Tusk said before the meeting that “No doubt, this will be the most challenging G7 summit in years “.

The President seems to be excited his trip is coming to an end because he tweeted his landing in Taormina and also summed up the entire foreign tour in a tweet; “Just arrived Italy for G7, Trip has been very successful .We made and saved the USA , many billions of dollars and millions of jobs”.

Just arrived in Italy for the G7. Trip has been very successful. We made and saved the USA many billions of dollars and millions of jobs. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2017

Getting ready to engage G7 leaders on many issues including economic growth, terrorism, and security. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2017