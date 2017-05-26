FBI Russian spotlight lands on Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner

FBI’s criminal probe of possible collusion of President Trump’s campaign and the Russian government is turning the heat up on the President’s son-in-law and Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner,who has been seen as an increasingly important figure in Trump’s administration—and played key roles in the Trump campaign and the transition team.

According to CNN, the major focus on Kushner is centred on his relationship with Michael Flynn, the former National Security Adviser, the data analytics operation of the campaign which Kushner supervised, and his personal contacts with a Russian banker with close ties to the Kremlin, and the Russian ambassador. There is presently no indication that he is being targeted as a subject of an investigation or that he has committed any wrongdoing.

Jared Kushner who is married to the President’s first daughter Ivanka Trump, worked with and helped oversee the campaign’s data operation contractors based in San Antonio, Texas. He began testing the use of data targeting to help sell Trump merchandise which eventually aided the Trump campaign in figuring out where the then President elects message was gaining ground and where it wasn’t.

Kushner told Forbes, November 2016 edition “I called somebody who works for one of the technology companies that I work with, and I had them give me a tutorial on how to use Facebook micro-targeting “. Washington Post reported Thursday on the FBI’s interest in Kushner, Kushner’s attorney said her client is willing to talk to the FBI if asked.

His attorneys, Jamie Gorelick in a statement said “Mr. Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings. He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry”. Anonymous sources say investigators are also looking into possible financial crimes in addition to possible collusion between President Trump’s campaign and Russian government but did not disclose who or when according to Washington Post.