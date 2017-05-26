[The Music Blog]: “Wavy Level” is an all familiar Olamide on a new wave

Of out of touch celebrities and superstar level artists who have outgrown the need for local support, Olamide falls into a class in-between. A prideful street music firebrand and flagbearer for indigenous Yoruba rap, by bringing his local style of hip-hop to the mainstream, Olamide has done what a lot of his fore-bearers could not. These days, the YBNL boss lives with the candour of a man who has nothing left to prove and you hear this on “Wavy Level”, his most impressive release of the year.

For the first time since Olamide dropped “Eyan Mayweather” in 2015, we’re getting a single where he is actually fulfilling the roles of his job description as a rapper. There is still some singing on “Wavy Level”, but only enough to keep a floating melody like the song title suggests. Olamide seems to be trapped between how far he has come and where he stands currently. You hear this in how he contrasts details about the life he used to have and the A-list lifestyle he currently lives.

“Wavy Level” is produced by Adey, the same beatmaker behind YCEE’s “Juice”. For instrumentation, mellow synths and steel pan drums meet tints of Afro-Jazz, signifying Olamide’s rather uncertain (considering how much he has achieved so early in life) but free-spirited career direction. The goal for Olamide right now seems to be just to ride the wave, where it leads, however, is a discussion for another time.

Listen to “Wavy Level” below: