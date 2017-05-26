Reni Folawiyo, Muni Shonibare, Zainab Ashadu, Uche Nnaji, others to speak at the Lagos Leather Fair

The Lagos Leather Fair is set to hold June 3-4, 2017, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The fair presents a platform for guests to have an amazing shopping experience from over 50 leather designers such as; Joel Lani, 87 origins, O’Eclat, Fori Fori, City Cobbler, Mode and many others. Exhibitors will be showcasing different leather products from shoes, bags, furniture, wallets, earrings, hand bands and much more.

There will also be a grand finale runway show from four top Nigerian designers as they showcase their different leather masterpieces.

The masterclasses to look forward to are:

The fundamentals of shoe & bag design by Roberto Gussoni (Leather Expert, Modainpelle Academy Milan), hosted by Zainab Ashadu (Founder of Zashadu) and Matiu Gordon (Founder/Creative Director of Nodrog street);

Entrepreneurship & Innovation: driving profitability through creativity by Muni Shonibare (CEO of IO furniture), hosted by Reni Folawiyo (Founder of Alara);

A conversation with the lady cobblers: overcoming the challenges by Tosin Dekalu (CEO of the Lady Cobbler & Co) and Olatokunbo Onagoruwa (Founder of the City Cobbler), hosted by Adeola Azeez (Founding member of WIMBIZ);

Repositioning your brand for the global market by Nelly Wandji (Founder of Moonlook Paris) hosted by Isioma Aihie (Founder of Grey Velvet stores);

Understanding your consumer: The art of selling your brand by Bukky Karibi– Whyte (Founder of the Bobby Taylor Company), Bayo Rotimi (CEO of Quest Advisory Services) and Uche Nnaji (CEO of OUCH).

There would also be a panel discussion themed; Changing the narrative within the Nigerian Leather Industry, which will identify the problems and highlight possible solutions to move the Nigerian leather industry forward.

The Lagos Leather Fair is pioneered by femihandbags and is proudly supported by Lagos State, Bank of Industry and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council.

Media partners for The Lagos Leather Fair include; YNaija, BellaNaija, Kamdora, PulseNG, Olori Supergal, Nothing to do in Lagos, Lost in Lagos, Business Day, The Guardian newspaper, BeatFM and CoolFM.

For more information about the fair, please visit www.thelagosleatherfair.com.