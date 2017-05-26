It is very unlikely that I’ll work under Sheriff – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said he would not work with Alui Modu Sheriff if the Supreme Court declares him Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike said this on Friday on Channels TV while speaking on the crisis in the party.

He said the Supreme Court ruling will determine if he stays in the PDP or not.

“Why we are following up this issue is for the stance of the law on certain things to be stated properly,” he said.

“It is very, very unlikely for me to be under Sheriff if the supreme court rules he is the party chairman. I can’t say if I will leave but of course I have my choice.

“There are things you can’t go on with, they’re certainly wrong.

“Have you seen the characters around Sheriff? Do the party have any clear roadmap with such person? And then you want me to go and work under such person? It is against my belief. It is even against the tradition, no I can’t do that.”

The Supreme Court had struck out an application by Sheriff asking the court not to hear the appeal of the Ahmed Makarfi caretaker committee of the party.