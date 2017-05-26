Buhari’s death will disintegrate the APC – PPA Chieftain

A former chieftain of the Progressives Peoples Alliance (PPA), Ndukwe Ikoh, has said that the death of Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, will end APC’s existence.

The former House of Representative member said the Buhari is the ‘tiny string’ keeping the APC.

He said, as published by Daily Post, “No one can operate with the PDP the way it is now. I look at APC as a big balloon being held with a tiny string and that string is Buhari; that is why we are praying that nothing happens to him.

“If anything happens to the president, APC will break into splinters and that is the truth. Some people say that with or without Buhari, APC will stand, but that is a lie.”

“As a politician that has been around for a long time, I knew that the Igbo would gravitate towards APC and I also know that there would be issues of leadership.

“The reason for the movement is because the main opposition political party, which is the PDP, does not exist in full and it has made it very easy for people to leave.

“The crisis in PDP is not a good sign for Nigeria. I want to use this opportunity to ask those at the helm of affairs in PDP to put the party in order as soon as possible; otherwise we would be left with only one option.

“And when we are left with only one option, we are left with no option in 2019. They should learn from their mistakes and make amends. PDP’s crisis has benefited the APC immensely.

“There are people who are moving into the APC not because there is anything to gain, but they are afraid that the PDP may not come out of its crisis before 2019. It is not because there is anything fantastic about the APC.

