Donald Trump and Xi Jinping discuss Korean Peninsula in a phone call

As part of efforts to ensure a Korean Peninsula free of nuclear weapons, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping made an agreement during a phone conversation on Friday.

The phone call was confirmed in a White House statement on Saturday and a Chinese state television.

During the conversation, Xi also requested that the United States and North Korea both tone down their back and forth exchange and avoid actions that could worsen tensions between the two nations, Chinese Central Television said.

“At present, the relevant parties must maintain restraint and avoid words and deeds that would exacerbate the tension on the Korean Peninsula,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said as quoted by Chinese state media.

The White House in the statement said, “The leaders affirmed that the recent adoption of a new United Nations Security Council resolution regarding North Korea was an important and necessary step toward achieving peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.”

“President Trump and President Xi agreed North Korea must stop its provocative and escalatory behavior.

“The Presidents also reiterated their mutual commitment to denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

The statement added that Trump was looking forward to meeting with Xi in China later this year.

The trip, announced in April, was recently confirmed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who met in Manila with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Trump has urged China to pressure North Korea to halt its nuclear weapons program, which North Korea says is nearing the capability of targeting the United States.