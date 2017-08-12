9-year-old, 2 others reported dead in post-election violence in Kenya

In protests by the opposition in Kenya which has continued into Saturday, three people, including a child, have been shot dead.

The protests were inspired by the announcement that incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta is the winner of the Tuesday election.

According to AFP, demonstrations and running battles with police broke out in Nairobi slums after anger in opposition strongholds against an election that losing candidate Raila Odinga claims was massively rigged.

The body of a nine-year-old boy whose family said he had been shot in the back while watching the protests from a fourth-floor balcony in Mathare, a slum in the capital, was seen also.

Protests erupted in Odinga’s strongholds in western Kisumu county and poor areas of Nairobi almost immediately after the election results were declared Friday, with gunshots ringing out and fires in the streets.

“We have one person killed and four others admitted in hospital with gunshot injuries,” said Dr Ojwang Lusi, the regional health chief in western Kisumu county.

“My brother was shot and yet he was just standing outside our house where people were demonstrating now he has a bullet injury on the hip,” said Truphena Achieng, at a Kisumu hospital.

In the southwestern town of Siaya, a police officer speaking on condition of anonymity said a man had been shot dead in a demonstration, but “we have not managed to collect the body… because of resistance from protesters.”