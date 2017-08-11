President Uhuru Kenyatta announced winner of Kenya election

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has been declared the winner of the just concluded Presidential election.

The country’s electoral commission announced that Kenyatta, won 54.3% of votes, ahead of his rival, Raila Odinga, with 44.7%.

After the official announcement, Mr Kenyatta said observers had ensured a “free, fair and credible election”.

Odinga, on the other hand has rejected the results stating that they were doctored.

Odinga’s supporters said he had won, and published their own figures.

One of the leaders of the opposition, Nasa alliance, Musalia Mudavadi, said before the results announcement that its concerns about the poll had not been adequately addressed.

Nasa had complained of fraud and hacking.