Today’s Noisemakers: Leah Harding, Joyce Odukoya, F.Shaw and others

 

1 Leah Harding

President Buhari’s continued absence has caught the attention of foreign journalists, which means the world is monitoring what Nigeria is doing about the situation. After her newscast on the subject, Aljazeerah’s reporter asked Nigerians what they thought about the protests demanding Buhari’s return or resignation.

Buharists and wailing wailers were ably represented, and they couldn’t see eye to eye. Link

2.@cchukudebelu

Speaking of protests, Onye Nkuzi is bothered about the silence of the Nigerian church:

Reaction:

3. Joyce Odukoya

Joyce questions this common narrative:

Reactions:

4. Ayo Sogunro

Ayo Sogunro thinks it’s time for a new breed of political thinkers to emerge, people who will create the Nigeria we want to see. Link.

5. Ikechi

Let’s move away from politics.

Enjoy:

6. Andy

Andy has dropped a tidbit for reflection:

7. F.Shaw

Remember our fave EFCC handler? I’m sure you do. He’s promoting the hashtag #BetterUnited. Let’s leave tribalism in the dark ages.

Reactions:

Have a lovely weekend!

