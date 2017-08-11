Today’s Noisemakers: Leah Harding, Joyce Odukoya, F.Shaw and others

1 Leah Harding

President Buhari’s continued absence has caught the attention of foreign journalists, which means the world is monitoring what Nigeria is doing about the situation. After her newscast on the subject, Aljazeerah’s reporter asked Nigerians what they thought about the protests demanding Buhari’s return or resignation.

Buharists and wailing wailers were ably represented, and they couldn’t see eye to eye. Link

2.@cchukudebelu

Speaking of protests, Onye Nkuzi is bothered about the silence of the Nigerian church:

I don't expect Tunde Bakare, who once accepted to be Buhari's running mate to participate in protests urging him to #ResumeOrResign. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) August 11, 2017

But that is the problem with Christian leaders taking part in partisan politics; it is difficult for them to act as principled voices. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) August 11, 2017

This is no small thing. Christian leaders in Lagos say one thing about Nigerian politics; while those in the South East say something else. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) August 11, 2017

(The Lagos-based leaders get more airtime, but opinions of Christian leaders on politics are as diverse as our ethnicities). — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) August 11, 2017

Reaction:

You're the Christian. But this issue alone is strong evidence that we merely project our biases in the name of some divinity. https://t.co/hGFMqeZPeT — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) August 11, 2017

3. Joyce Odukoya

Joyce questions this common narrative:

This idea that Nigeria is a rich country and its only hindrance is corruption is the basis upon which Buhari was elected. Now see… — JoyceOdukoya (@JoyceOdukoya) August 11, 2017

Reactions:

Gowon started this narrative. You only have to look at GDP/capita to disprove this. Nigeria is a poor country. — Tochukwu_D_Ezeoke (@deteejay) August 11, 2017

Now see the hardship he has brought to the nation. — JudiacDaprof (@JudeAkporu) August 11, 2017

4. Ayo Sogunro

Ayo Sogunro thinks it’s time for a new breed of political thinkers to emerge, people who will create the Nigeria we want to see. Link.

5. Ikechi

Let’s move away from politics.

Enjoy:

This is a thread about exams in America vs Nigeria😁 — Weekend3pm (@IkechiElema) August 11, 2017

America; *Invigilator shares exam paper

'this exam starts by 9:00am and ends in two hours .

You may begin' pic.twitter.com/2xdTX278vP — Weekend3pm (@IkechiElema) August 11, 2017

9ja: Ten minutes before exam pic.twitter.com/8dMvhR4FGD — Weekend3pm (@IkechiElema) August 11, 2017

*Finally, invigilator shares question paper:

'this exam starts by…- pic.twitter.com/dDUz8hywt0 — Weekend3pm (@IkechiElema) August 11, 2017

'Okon and co!!. Why did u open your question papers?. Six of you should come here and serve this punishment for thirty minutes' pic.twitter.com/FQcuAA36xj — Weekend3pm (@IkechiElema) August 11, 2017

*Invigilator: You may start now…

Kola! just now now you have already started copying. pic.twitter.com/w0KZfoV4Yn — Weekend3pm (@IkechiElema) August 11, 2017

'Hey Emeka why did you leave your seat?…' pic.twitter.com/D2d4WMFE1K — Weekend3pm (@IkechiElema) August 11, 2017

'That boy on glasses. I even thought you're intelligent. Why are you calling her?. In fact you'll write the rest of the exam like this' pic.twitter.com/wPGPcm9UoR — Weekend3pm (@IkechiElema) August 11, 2017

'See, you all have two minutes left. Anybody I catch now will leave the hall' *turns around pic.twitter.com/xBj1tjeunA — Weekend3pm (@IkechiElema) August 11, 2017

And last last, somehow we'll still manage to pass😁 pic.twitter.com/VxJWZDCtd2 — Weekend3pm (@IkechiElema) August 11, 2017

6. Andy

Andy has dropped a tidbit for reflection:

No one should make you feel bad for being too busy trying to earn a living or develop yourself. Times are tough. some friendships can chill — That Andy (@AndyMadaki) August 11, 2017

7. F.Shaw

Remember our fave EFCC handler? I’m sure you do. He’s promoting the hashtag #BetterUnited. Let’s leave tribalism in the dark ages.

If you're in inter-tribal relationships/marriages too..let tha boy know…wifey from Abia…husband from Ekiti…please share. #BetterUnited — F.SHAW (@FshawKingFisher) August 11, 2017

Reactions:

Dad from Anambra.

Mum from Ekiti

40 years of marriage, you can't beat it.

Epic!!! — Chuka (@ChukaChukwudile) August 11, 2017

Super Epic…bruh…Gotto show this tweet to my girl's dad… NNAYI!!!! https://t.co/3V3ZJy1Tks nna po gi! https://t.co/giQB22dRmb — F.SHAW (@FshawKingFisher) August 11, 2017

I'm a confam Kaduna woman, married to an Egba man born and raised in Lagos plus family religious beliefs are diff. But we are #betterunited — leahkatungbabatunde (@leeyah2k) August 11, 2017

Have a lovely weekend!