[The Legislative Blog]: Kwara lawmakers just found another way of wasting taxpayers’ money

At their session on Friday, members of the Kwara state House of Assembly resolved that the best way to curb the spate of kidnappings and ritual killings in the state is to set up what they call “an anti-ritualist security outfit”.

They said the outfit would carry out duties including but not limited to, “community policing to stem the menace and other vices, including exhumation of buried corpses for rituals”.

This almost mirrors that Neighbourhood Watch thing the Lagos state government launched months ago. Dead on arrival.

We won’t be watching how Kwara’s anti-ritualist police fares because we hope the state government will turn down the proposal. But if it actually becomes a thing, then we’re deeply sorry for the people of Kwara.