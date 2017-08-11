The Thread: “Atiku, Fayose, Fashola, El Rufai can’t help us” | Ayo Sogunro makes a case for fresh blood

Since Independence, Nigeria has been regurgitating the same old crop of politicians in Military attire pushing military ideologies. Even when Civilian Rule was embraced, we’ve had ex-Military men at the helm of government, so Nigeria has not changed. Its systems are decrepit and the people can’t think past their next meal. Nigeria runs a “stomach-infrastructure” government, perhaps that’s why we suffer from a scarcity of political thinkers.

This is Ayo Sogunro on the subject:

How did our public opinion degenerate from thinkers to politicians? How did we exchange Solarin, Achebe, Wiwa etc for Fayose, Okorocha, etc? — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) August 11, 2017

Nigerian youths often accuse previous generations of doing little to prevent our current mess. But if they did little, we are doing nothing. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) August 11, 2017

Progress in any sphere starts with ideas. Our generation has business startup ideas, relationship ideas, but little or no political ideas. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) August 11, 2017

This lack of political ideas is what happens when we stop thinking about the nature of our political system and simply accept it as a given. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) August 11, 2017

And yet, there are so many 'whys' in our system. So many rules and processes begging to be questioned and improved. But we don't think. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) August 11, 2017

And because we don't think about the political system, everything else we do inside it fails. Of course, even relationships fail. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) August 11, 2017

If it's hard for you to see the connection between political system dysfunction and private problems, then that's why we need more thinkers. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) August 11, 2017

Travelling has taught me that poverty CAN be eradicated. That everyone CAN receive quality public healthcare. That public =/= bad. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) August 11, 2017

I have seen societies where a functional political system means more satisfactory private lives. You worry less about money and survival. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) August 11, 2017

But functional systems don't grow magically or spiritually. They start with good ideas. Good ideas start with thinkers. Political thinkers. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) August 11, 2017

And so we need to stop looking for political thought in the Atikus, Fasholas, Fayoses, Okorochas, and El-Rufais. They can't help us. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) August 11, 2017

You will not find good ideas from Aso Rock. Or from those aspiring to go into Aso Rock. The Nigerian patronage system is anti good ideas. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) August 11, 2017

Our political thinkers have to be people who understand 'first and foremost' that, by its very nature and origin, Aso Rock is a bad idea. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) August 11, 2017

We need to start looking around us and listen to people with alternative ideas for our political system. And then support the good ideas. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) August 11, 2017

We need to stop expecting magic & start championing OUR own generation's political thinkers. Our own Fela, Wiwa, Solarin, Achebe, Fawehinmi. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) August 11, 2017

Not so that they can run for office and rule us too. No. But so they can give us ideas on how to redesign the entire political process. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) August 11, 2017

I get that many Nigerians became cynical of political 'activists' after seeing them enter politics. Yet, that is no excuse to shun thinkers. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) August 11, 2017

Reactions:

The thinkers left the political space for the politicians, and the result is underdevelopment. — Ebuka Daniel (@ebukaeddow) August 11, 2017

More a case of the thinkers merging with the politicians….. pic.twitter.com/EcsbiksaPI — A.A (@abdota) August 11, 2017

We decided to listen to Religious leaders who talked about wealth and punishment instead of morals, ethics and excellence. — Ibo Deltan™ (@oluwatroy_) August 11, 2017

What's wrong with Fayose?

That's the only man who never stopped warning us about what we are going through at the moment. What's wrong? — Sunny | Ex-Nigerian (@sunnywinehousse) August 11, 2017

Why are we comparing the intellectuals of one generation to the politicians of another?.. Falana, Ezekwesili, Agbakoba are with us now. — Ba'atunde (@tundeolubusi) August 11, 2017

The whole political philosophy that gave birth to, and sustains our nation is deeply flawed, backward and primitive. But na to pray. — Benny Shindi (@BennyShindi) August 11, 2017

I wish we knew that the bedrock for national development isn't the business environment but the political environment. — Ebuka Daniel (@ebukaeddow) August 11, 2017

The greatest deception by Nigerian politicians is convincing most that our political system is fine, and we need only fix the economics. https://t.co/DONaMutGQh — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) August 11, 2017

I'd say when we decided- particularly the youths – to put support for political parties & politicians above country & common sense. Sad https://t.co/RNEwulnbLb — Michael B (@MAB_Sr) August 11, 2017

The thinkers were bought by the politicians; now all they have are their silly little opinions, "Africa wretched" books and no credibility. https://t.co/m67vjV6avE — Pa Ikhide (@ikhide) August 11, 2017

Most people think living large in Nigeria is better than living average abroad, but a working system and peace of mind are priceless. — Nerdī (@NerdyAjet) August 11, 2017

A large number of Thinkers sold their souls for bread & hence have taken refuge in the pockets of Thieving Political Power brokers. https://t.co/l588UjWiRe — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) August 11, 2017

Which way, Nigeria?