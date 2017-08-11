Temple Management Company partners Roc Nation, signs 9ice, DJ Jimmy Jatt

The Temple Management Company has announced the launch of Temple Music Record Label.

In an announcement on Friday, the talent management company said its artistes include 9ice, Bisola Aiyeola, DJ Jimmy Jatt and Jeff Akoh.

Producers Tee- Y mix, Aaron Monroe and Adey are also pioneering members.

The company stated that it has gone into a partnership arrangement with Roc Nation as a global distributor of Temple Music.

“This is a game changer and only validates all that we stand for. Africa to the world,” the statement said.

“The pioneers of Temple Music have come together and cooked up something that the world is not ready for. “Water and Fire”- their first single which is produced by Tee- Y Mix.

“This single is just the beginning of a new vibe in the industry and we are super excited about it.”

It added that first runner-up of Big Brother Naija, Bisola will release her debut album in 2018.