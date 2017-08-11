We did not sponsor Anambra church attack | APGA replies IPOB

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) On Friday dismissed an allegation that it was responsible for the recent killing of worshipers at a church in Ozubulu, Anambra State.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had made the allegation, stating that the party sponsored the attack.

National Chairman of the party, Victor Oye, said the allegation was false.

He said this when governor of the state submitted his nomination form at the party secretariat.

Oye said “I want to use this opportunity to dispute the allegation that APGA had a hand in the killings.

“APGA has never at anytime sponsored the killing of innocent people regardless of what people are saying and as alleged by IPOB and we can stand at the World Court or anywhere to say this.

“Anambra government is run on transparency, fear of God, love of the people and commitment to accountability; how can such a government begin to kill people?

“This is the same government that held the `Ozuemena’ which is the burial or re-burial for all who died in the civil war; so, how can a man who has done all these turn around and kill his innocent people?’’

In his response, Obiano said that the incident would not dent his security record and the fact that the state remained the safest in Nigeria.

“The unfortunate flash in the pan that happened last Sunday was a fight that was exported from an African country into the country between two business owners.

“Early investigation showed that they wanted one of the persons killed in the house but because his house was very fortified, they thought the best way to eliminate was in the church close to his house.

“So as soon as they confirmed that the guy’s car was parked along the road they did not know it was the father that parked the car and the guy was not there; they went into the church and did what they did.’’