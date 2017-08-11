Survey reveals Britons want a hard Brexit

by Adedotun Michael

A survey of over 20,000 ordinary voters has revealed an unbelievable support amongst both Leavers and Remainers for Theresa May’s strategy of securing a clean Brexit with the EU.

The survey exposed that two-thirds of people would rather quit with no negotiations at all than settle for a soft Brexit which would compel the UK to stay in the Single Market and continue accepting free movement.

The research which was conducted by academics at the London School of Economics and Oxford University is the most comprehensive and exclusive polling exercise of its type since the referendum.

The survey which will hand Theresa May a huge boost grilled respondents over a series of conditions imposed on Britain as a result of being in the bloc, rather than being asked simply whether they support EU membership or not.

The survey revealed that “neither Leavers nor Remainers support the continuation of a single market after Brexit, and insisted on tougher border controls.”

In addition, Remainers expressed their disapproval of Britain’s continuous subjection to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) upon Brexit but would only support the adoption of simple and sensible EU laws.