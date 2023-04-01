DSS apprehends Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate over threat to invite IPOB to Lagos

The Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate in Lagos State, Fredrick Nwajagu, has been apprehended by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the police, according to reports by the PUNCH.

The Igbo leader was taken into custody on Saturday morning after being traced to a hotel in Ejigbo. It was reported that a team of police and DSS had gone to his ‘palace’ to arrest him but he had already fled.

Nwajagu had made a statement in a viral video on Friday, saying that he would call on members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to safeguard the property of Igbo people in Lagos.

He said, “IPOB, we will invite them. They have no job. All of the IPOB will protect all of our shops. And we have to pay them. We have to mobilise for that. We have to do that.”

He added, “When they discover that we have our security before they will come, they will take caution. Igbo must get their right and get a stand in Lagos State.”

His statement followed recent fire incidents at markets in Lagos populated by Igbo traders. In response, Simon Ekpa, a factional leader of IPOB based in Finland, called on Igbo traders in Lagos to prepare for a sit-at-home protest.

The police source stated that the arrest was made in connection with Nwajagu’s threat to invite IPOB members to Lagos.

The authorities have not yet released any official statement regarding the arrest or the charges against Nwajagu.

