The Thread: A foreign journalist asked Nigerians about #ResumeorResign and Buharists came out to play

It’s been 95 days since President Muhammadu Buhari proceeded on his second medical leave after leaving the country’s affairs in the hands of his VP, Osinbajo. In the time he’s been away, Buhari has become a punchline for foreign journalists, BET.com has a wager going on his return, and there have been protests and counter protests.

Acting President Osinbajo, on his own part, seems unable to call Nnamdi Kanu to order for flouting his bail conditions neither has he been able to fire non-performing Ministers, like Dalung. He has still not made public the report on suspended SGF Babachir Lawal and Ayo Oke, so it’s understandable Nigerians believe the Acting President is working with one arm tied behind his back.

Generally, the nation appears to be in a perpetual state of unrest, made worse by the calls for outright secession by some groups.

Aljazeerah’s journalist Leah Harding wanted to hear more from Nigerians concerning the #ResumeorResign protest. Well, let’s just say there was no united front.

See below:

Buhari forever

The protesters are just #DiscipleOfCorruption, as we speak the legislators just spent 3.2b on cars, after each receiving car allowance . — samaila ibrahim (@barhamsmail) August 11, 2017

There is link between Deji Leader of the Protest, Makarfi and Deziani who in the recent time has her properties confiscated by govt pic.twitter.com/WWtGMRE49v — Abiola The Patriot (@Busaayo) August 11, 2017

160 characters, too short – more thoughts here: https://t.co/Iweuyi9SCp — [Johannes Tobi W.] (@Johannxs) August 11, 2017

2/2 Even in our National Health Act there is confidentiality clause, I was part of the stakeholders meetings in 2015, we reviewed the bill. pic.twitter.com/9xfWtx040T — Ólakúnlé Sómóyè (@MrSomoye) August 11, 2017

The opposition counters

No what Nigerians want is healthy President, living in Nigeria and working hard with his team towards moving the Nation forward. — Chris Oliseh (@oliseh_chris) August 11, 2017

#ResumeOrResign campaign is actually kind to ailing buhari.We know if he comes back things wl not change or even get worse! — SaVinNiGeriA🇳🇬 (@iyani_wura) August 11, 2017

Breach of constitution and being rational are miles apart. The key issue is that Nigeria deserves better #ResumeOrResign — Jerome Samson-Ukaoke (@Comradejerome) August 11, 2017

#Buhari and his crew can continue playing Ostrich by ignoring #ResumeOrResign. Numbered are the days for these theives. Shameless lot. — beloved (@unwanabassey) August 11, 2017

4 million Nigerians have lost their jobs ever since he became President, that was when he was around, just imaging what people have been… — Sunny | Ex-Nigerian (@sunnywinehousse) August 11, 2017

….been going through in his absence. His vice is a lame duck. He's not a substantial President, there's limit to what he can do. — Sunny | Ex-Nigerian (@sunnywinehousse) August 11, 2017

Two options for Buhari #ResumeOrResign . Buhari cant keep receiving salary, estacodes and medical treatment all at the same time. — layeni lanre (@RAYtoRAY) August 11, 2017

The cabal is keeping Buhari's ailment secret so that they can patch him up and present him to contest for second term. #ResumeOrResign — El Caballero (@Bidexie) August 11, 2017

The #resume or resign protests are very simple. The people voted you to lead them but you cannot due to your prolong health conditions. — Chibuikem oko-isu (@cokoisu) August 11, 2017

I believe that the president should do the right thing which is to resign and allow someone more capable to lead. — Chibuikem oko-isu (@cokoisu) August 11, 2017

Saying that he has handed over power to the v.p while true is also subjective to the belief of the people in the v.p and as seen in the — Chibuikem oko-isu (@cokoisu) August 11, 2017

Outright disregard of the V.p on some presidential matters. On the inability of the president to disclose his health status. I believe — Chibuikem oko-isu (@cokoisu) August 11, 2017

He should kindly resign — Anu (@Hanuoluwap0) August 11, 2017

The president should humbly resign and collect his pension. The presidency is not a hospital — Change (@ogar_monday) August 11, 2017

Buhari is completely incapacitated to b the President!Nigeria is in shambles,we need a President and vice 2 work same time! #AllHandsOnDeck — Mr Cristo (@Cristoekpoh) August 11, 2017

For those quoting legality…Is the constitution made for Nigerians or Nigerians for the constitution? Legality arguments are sub-optimal. — Deji Ayeni (@dhippo78) August 11, 2017

The constitution is only a shadow (or an antecedent) of good things to come, not the realities themselves. — Deji Ayeni (@dhippo78) August 11, 2017

And y'all saying he has handed over power are being ludicrous. If the confusion in the villa is not enough to make your inference then….. — Dr. John Bassey (@jaybrizzy) August 11, 2017

1. Fact that the President is not disclosing constitutes active suppression of material facts by which the nation can make a determination. — ikenna (@naijadawg) August 11, 2017

2. This suppression constitutes an impeachable offense. — ikenna (@naijadawg) August 11, 2017

4. Thus far, we have been denied any opportunity to make a clear determination of that capacity by a clear suppression of info. #impeachable — ikenna (@naijadawg) August 11, 2017

And the argument rages on.