The Thread: A foreign journalist asked Nigerians about #ResumeorResign and Buharists came out to play

It’s been 95 days since President Muhammadu Buhari proceeded on his second medical leave after leaving the country’s affairs in the hands of his VP, Osinbajo. In the time he’s been away, Buhari has become a punchline for foreign journalists, BET.com has a wager going on his return, and there have been protests and counter protests.

Acting President Osinbajo, on his own part, seems unable to call Nnamdi Kanu to order for flouting his bail conditions neither has he been able to fire non-performing Ministers, like Dalung.  He has still not made public the report on suspended SGF Babachir Lawal and Ayo Oke, so it’s understandable Nigerians believe the Acting President is working with one arm tied behind his back.

Generally, the nation appears to be in a perpetual state of unrest, made worse by the calls for outright secession by some groups.

Aljazeerah’s journalist Leah Harding wanted to hear more from Nigerians concerning the  #ResumeorResign protest. Well, let’s just say there was no united front.

See below:

Buhari forever

The opposition counters

And the argument rages on.

