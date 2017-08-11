Authorities re-arrest man for trying to obtain Donald Trump’s tax illegally

by Adedotun Michael

A private investigator from Louisiana, Jordan Hamlett accused of trying to illegally obtain Donald Trump’s tax returns before last year’s U.S. presidential election has been re-arrested, Time reports.

A judge in a court hearing found that Jordan Hamlett violated conditions of his pretrial release which involved computer monitoring and tracking of his location.

The case prosecutors claimed, “Hamlett tried unsuccessfully to obtain Trump’s tax returns using a U.S. Department of Education financial aid website”.

Hamlett was first arrested last year by federal agents over misuse of a social security number Federal.

Hamlett’s attorney, however, insisted his client was tricked and lured to a Baton Rouge hotel where he was questioned on Oct. 27, just two weeks before the election.

Prosecutors argued they did not know whether Hamlett had been successful in obtaining Trump’s tax returns at that time.