We promise you, this thread will give you life

When there’s so much katakata in the country and commotion on TwitterNg, it’s nice to find a post that bears none of those trademarks; a post so inspiring, it fills you with glee.

This is the story of Dr Mike and his baby sister:

(I'm going to tell a wee Twitter story, forgive the flurry of Tweets for the next few minutes please) — Mike (@thefourthcraw) August 9, 2017

4 years later, summer of 1985, she got sick again. Coryzal, fever, drooling, harsh breathing. I was 9. She looked sick. Toxic. — Mike (@thefourthcraw) August 9, 2017

Mum took her to our local GP. He examined her, told my mum it was a cold, take her home, give Calpol, she'd be fine Mum argued. He insisted — Mike (@thefourthcraw) August 9, 2017

Mum put us in the car She didn't drive home She put her foot down, drove the 40 miles straight to the nearest ED, in Raigmore @NHSHighland pic.twitter.com/aZU45Vx8s7 — Mike (@thefourthcraw) August 9, 2017

I remember how she looked and sounded in the car: sick, harsh raspy breathing, her chest working ever harder. It was scary. — Mike (@thefourthcraw) August 9, 2017

My sister had a respiratory arrest minutes after we arrived in the Raigmore Emergency Dept; her airway completely blocked by swollen tissues pic.twitter.com/DjFaa8SlE2 — Mike (@thefourthcraw) August 9, 2017

Dad drove me home, leaving my mum and my sister deep in the heart of the hospital. I don't think he really knew what to say to me. — Mike (@thefourthcraw) August 9, 2017

I remember that drive home so so vividly. We drove through a torrential rainstorm that lasted only a few minutes, then sunshine A rainbow — Mike (@thefourthcraw) August 9, 2017

We stopped at a petrol station. Dad, to try to distract me, bought me a comic … this one: Transformers UK issue 24 pic.twitter.com/qc9ssXtLNS — Mike (@thefourthcraw) August 9, 2017

It was the first Transformers story I'd ever read Shockwave (bad guy) attacks an oil rig A girl gets hurt, badly It was "to be continued" pic.twitter.com/EwpTIoGTDP — Mike (@thefourthcraw) August 9, 2017

The Queen stayed a few minutes. Her lady-in-waiting stayed longer, to get the whole story My aunt took me to the harbour to see Brittania pic.twitter.com/AoDlTNZAEL — Mike (@thefourthcraw) August 9, 2017

After Brittania, we went to the toy shop so I could get my sister something from me, to help her get well. I chose this pic.twitter.com/9WKVRO9e2r — Mike (@thefourthcraw) August 9, 2017

Slowly, my sister got better. Extubated. Transferred to the paediatric ward (I was more welcome there! Toyroom!) Eventually, home! 😁 — Mike (@thefourthcraw) August 9, 2017

Before she went home, the next Transformers issue came out: the girl survived too! (Tho' she did get transformed into a cyborg. Comics, eh) pic.twitter.com/oW3bBodAT4 — Mike (@thefourthcraw) August 9, 2017

At the end, I knew two things: I wanted to be a doctor, a paediatrician. I wanted to help people like they helped her. And comics were ACE — Mike (@thefourthcraw) August 9, 2017

I don't think I wavered after that, not really. I wanted to be an astronaut too … but if I was, I wanted to be Bones McCoy. pic.twitter.com/XJWt7oTjZz — Mike (@thefourthcraw) August 9, 2017

And comics! Comics! Transformers lasted for years. Simon Furman, Geoff Senior and others were heroes to 10 year old me! — Mike (@thefourthcraw) August 9, 2017

(In one of life's weird quirks, Simon and Geoff are now drinking buddies.@james_dodsworth and I still catch each other's eye and giggle) — Mike (@thefourthcraw) August 9, 2017

Transformers led to Secret Wars, and Secret Wars II and then, then, the X-Men. Difficult to over-estimate how much those stories meant pic.twitter.com/9rNQjp64XD — Mike (@thefourthcraw) August 9, 2017

Comics and medicine go well together! My Comic-Reader's Guide to Being a New Doctorhttps://t.co/XPjPEeRkus#TipsForNewDocs pic.twitter.com/yxoagtQnkQ — Mike (@thefourthcraw) August 11, 2017

