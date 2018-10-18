Dotts Media House emerges winner of Africa’s most outstanding quality digital marketing Company of The Year 2018

DottsMediaHouse (est, 2014), a leading digital marketing agency based in Lagos Nigeria, has been announced as the 2018 winner of Africa’s Most Outstanding Quality Digital Marketing Company of The Year 2018.. This announcement was made at the 6th edition event ceremony of the AFRICAN QUALITY ACHIEVEMENT AWARD that took place in Sheraton Lagos on Friday September 28th 2018. The award presented by the World Alliance Group & Africa Quality Congress to Dotts Media House was in recognition of its excellent service delivery and immense participation in over 80% of the most successful digital campaigns & activations executed by global brands in Nigeria.

The prestigious award was received by representatives of DottsMedia:

Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr (Creative Director, DMH)

Chima Nduka (Project Lead, DMH)

African Quality Achievement Awards 2018 fondly known as [AQAA] was initiated to celebrate leadership innovation and creativity in quality management in Africa.

Aimed at identifying, recognizing and rewarding companies, personalities and products that apply Quality Culture and Quality Management with best practices.

Other award recipients of the evening include – PZ Cuzzons / Pure Bliss Biscuits / CWAY Nigeria / Eliezer LTD etc.

The Award General Secretary, Ifeoma Emeka, in a statement, said, “The award was initiated to celebrate leadership innovation and creativity in quality management in Africa.

“It is also aimed at identifying, recognising and rewarding companies, personalities and products that apply quality culture and quality management best practice to the analysis, planning and implementation and control of policies, designed to achieve corporate objectives in both profit and non- profit making organisation in Africa.”

According to Ifeoma, subsequent awards would be held in other African countries such as South Africa, Ghana, and Egypt.