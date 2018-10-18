GandujeGate: A test of President Buhari’s anti-corruption war

Ganduje

President Buhari has continuously stated his “disdain” for corruption and corrupt practices. His presidential campaign was hinged on a promise to Nigerians to fight it and reduce corruption to its barest minimum in the country. At the moment, several individuals have been arraigned in different courts across the country for several offences bordering on money laundering and embezzlement. It is important to state that the federal government “anti-corruption war” is one sided as the president has ignored cases against members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) accused of corruption (apologies to senator Shehu Sanni), an accusation the president has continually denied. However, it seems the time of reckoning for President Buhari is here and it’s a test he must not fail considering the fact that the general elections is less than four months away.

The Daily Nigerian, an online news medium has blown the whistle on the Kano state Governor, Alhaji Umar Ganduje. According to the platform, the Governor collected five million dollars’ worth of kickbacks from different contractors handling projects in the state and they have released videos backing their claims. As expected, the Governor through his Commissioner for Information declared the accusation as blackmail and the video released as doctored0.

But it seems The Daily Nigerian is not here to play. The publisher, Mr. Jafaar Jafaar stated that he is in possession of fifteen different videos which captured the Governor collecting thousands of dollars from contractors. True to his words, a new video emerged on Monday, October 15, 2018 where the Governor was filmed collecting more dollars from the contractor. This time around, the video was audio enabled. This has elicited widespread condemnations of the Governor for engaging in such a shameful act that belittles his office.

It is important to state that this is the Governor of a state with more than Two million out of school children who are busy roaming down the streets and constituting nuisance with no plans from the government to take them off the streets. It is reported that the Kano State house of assembly has set up a committee to probe the accusation but not impressive enough as most of the state legislative arms are appendage of the executive except a change will start from Kano. While we are still waiting for the report of the probe, it is important the federal government come out with a defined position on this issue as it’s a dent on its acclaimed “anti-corruption war”

Five million dollars of tax payers’ funds must not go down the drain.

