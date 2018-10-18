David Ibiyeomie donates elderly people’s home to Port Harcourt Catholic Diocese

Ibiyeomie

In a rare display of interdenominational unity, the senior pastor of Salvation Ministries in Port Harcourt Rivers state Nigeria, Bishop David Ibiyeomie has donated a newly completed home for the Elderly to the Port Harcourt Diocese of the Catholic Church. The donation of the building is part of activities lined up for the celebration of the Preacher 56th birthday anniversary. As much as this form of donation is not a new one from religious organization in the country as they’ve always engaged in several forms of donation as their corporate social responsibility (CSR), what makes this unique is that a Pentecostal ministry has chosen to support another denomination with such an impactful donation.

This is impressive considering the age long notion that Pentecostal churches in Nigeria has nothing to do with other blocks in the Nigerian Christendom. As much as this building will serve the usage of the entire elderly people in the state, it will also help to build a new bridge of unity among Christians in the state and the country at large as this message of unity will continue to spread. It is important our political leaders take a cue from this by preaching unity in their words and action and not disunity as we’ve seen recently now that we are preparing for election.

It is also important for all Nigerians to practice religious accommodation, it is important we choose accommodation over tolerance because a volatile country like ours need this more than ever. All Christians block must see themselves as one as displayed by Bishop Ibiyeomie while as Nigerians, we should see ourselves as one irrespective of our tribal difference. This step by Bishop Ibiyeomie is commendable and we should all emulate it.

