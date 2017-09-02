Atiku donates N5m to Benue flooding victims

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has donated N5 million to the victims of the Benue flooding.

This was disclosed by former President Goodluck Jonathan on Twitter on Saturday.

He commended Atiku for responding to his call for aid to the victims.

He said, “Yesterday, I called on well meaning Nigerians to sacrificially come to the aid of the Benue flood victims.

“I am glad today that Waziri Adamawa, @atiku has heeded that call and donated ₦5 million to the victims.

“I commend him and again urge others to emulate this worthy example.”

