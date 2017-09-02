“How much did you give from your loot?” | TwitterNG comes down hard on Goodluck Jonathan

Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has been vocal in making calls for sacrificial giving to victims of the Benue flood.

Apparently, those calls have yielded results because he was back on Twitter again today to appreciate those who responded. See below:

Social media is unpredictable at best, TwitterNG more so, but a controversial figure like GEJ always ensures negative press attends the same dinner party as positive reviews. Here’s how they responded to GEJ’s philanthropic interest:

Hero!

Nothing for Atiku

Show ya hand

O ga o.

