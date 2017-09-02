“How much did you give from your loot?” | TwitterNG comes down hard on Goodluck Jonathan

Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has been vocal in making calls for sacrificial giving to victims of the Benue flood.

Apparently, those calls have yielded results because he was back on Twitter again today to appreciate those who responded. See below:

1. Yesterday, I called on well meaning Nigerians to sacrificially come to the aid of the Benue flood victims — Goodluck E. Jonathan (@GEJonathan) September 2, 2017

2. I am glad today that Waziri Adamawa, @atiku has heeded that call and donated ₦5 million to the victims. — Goodluck E. Jonathan (@GEJonathan) September 2, 2017

3. I commend him and again urge others to emulate this worthy example. GEJ. — Goodluck E. Jonathan (@GEJonathan) September 2, 2017

Social media is unpredictable at best, TwitterNG more so, but a controversial figure like GEJ always ensures negative press attends the same dinner party as positive reviews. Here’s how they responded to GEJ’s philanthropic interest:

Hero!

God bless you not just like this man @MBuhari only show on TV 📺 to speak English we don't hear — the king 👑 on thron (@NWAMMIATA_TKOT) September 2, 2017

Thank you for always looking out for the Nigerian people. You are a role model to this generation and the next to come. — Onwa (@realonwa2) September 2, 2017

I still blame you for helping to foist this present Government on Nigeria,had you been stricter about corruption,We won't have GMB ruling. — Kola Ibrahim (@alpontif) September 2, 2017

u try ur best sir Dis APC gov't ar more corruped dan PDP deceiving pple every day pls PDP comeback n save us frm hunger — Frayo Silas Abet (@FrayoSilas) September 2, 2017

NEMA was set up for this. They aren't ready.

Please call out the govt for inaction. #Benue flood victims need food & shelter NOW. — Holla Naija (@HollaNaija) September 2, 2017

Good of you, your Excellency but hope you'll be a part of that too, please help them. We all miss you sir. — Dandar Otubo (@mrdandar) September 2, 2017

Can we donate 10% of Diezani's stolen wealth to this flood victims??? — Sunday Ogo (@Sidac06) September 2, 2017

Nothing for Atiku

If he like make him donate 10billion (na awa money) still we won't vote him come 2019 — Oghie Moses Neo (@oghie_neo) September 2, 2017

Show ya hand

You're also a well meaning Nigerian, we await your aid. Thank you sir. — Teetee Tor (@pitchblack_2) September 2, 2017

If he Atiku could donate 5 million, GEJ should donate nothing less than 5 billion. — Isa Olamilekan (@Omobaisa) September 2, 2017

How much did you give from your Loot? — Platopluto (@Platoplutoo) September 2, 2017

How much have you donated or would you donate from the money you and your cohorts stole? — Folarin (@real_folarin1) September 2, 2017

Dasuki in my mind. Emulation conspiracy — Yasir Muhammad (@yamuhsan) September 2, 2017

O ga o.