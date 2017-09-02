Today’s Noisemakers: Ayo Sogunro, Emeka Obia, Owerri women and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Emeka

You know that jollof war we have going with Ghana and other African countries? Well, we’ve clearly won having taking it global:

Reactions

2. Oladipo

Seems our guys in green will do anything to prove their superiority over “bloody civilians”.

WATCH:

Reactions

3. Owerri women

After Rochas Okorocha razed Owerri market, killing people in the protest, Owerri women converged and did this:

Reactions:

4. Kayode Ogundamisi

It’s hard to believe this actually happened:

Reactions:

5. Aisha Yesufu is clearly not finding it funny

6. Isa Ali

It’s Eid Mubarak. This is what the chicken said to the ram, and the ram concluded thus:

7. Ayo Sogunro

In other news…

Reactions

Bonus

This comeback is gold

