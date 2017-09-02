Today’s Noisemakers: Ayo Sogunro, Emeka Obia, Owerri women and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Emeka

You know that jollof war we have going with Ghana and other African countries? Well, we’ve clearly won having taking it global:

Jollof rice has now acquired an MBA. I have just been served Jollof in a Sharwma wrap, and it's called 'Jollof rice burrito' 😲😲 pic.twitter.com/rmE8DPbOZ5 — Emeka Obia (@Emeka_talks) September 2, 2017

Reactions

wawuuuuuuuuu.

jellof doing Nigerians proud — Agbala_Nwanyi (@true_isolda) September 2, 2017

How will this be eaten tho. My white shirt😢 — Blessing Ijonu (@Bleej01) September 2, 2017

E make sense? — Ighodalo G. Isibor (@justisibor) September 2, 2017

Small time someone will say jollof rice originated from US, Canada or U.K. We will not take it😀😀 https://t.co/TEGIFUQp3h — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) September 2, 2017

2. Oladipo

Seems our guys in green will do anything to prove their superiority over “bloody civilians”.

WATCH:

@Omojuwa @jimidisu @lindaikeji @OgbeniDipo. Sir, can you pls retweet this till it gets to General Buratai so he can see what his officer did pic.twitter.com/Dp0GP5tt4M — Witty Nag (@OloweOladipo) September 2, 2017

Reactions

The plate number is clearly seen — spreading (@seeiyke) September 2, 2017

R u sure he's an officer?? — Ibrahim (@ibraheem_ovic) September 2, 2017

How sure are you that he's a soldier? Military camouflage is not enough to conclude. — onyemaechi chigbu (@osychigbu) September 2, 2017

Where was this? What is the background story? — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) September 2, 2017

1.This happened at Cole Street in Ojuelegba. There was traffic on this street and the soldier man was right behind me, so he yelled @ me — Witty Nag (@OloweOladipo) September 2, 2017

See another lawlessness from an Officer in the Army I love defending so much. https://t.co/yYRBWpmXYQ — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) September 2, 2017

3. Owerri women

After Rochas Okorocha razed Owerri market, killing people in the protest, Owerri women converged and did this:

Owerri women ask heaven & earth to oppress their oppressor – "Elu megide, Ala megide, elu n'ala megide onye si n'ogaghi adiri anyi na mma" pic.twitter.com/H8uz28vukL — RightsAfrica (@chairmanNHRC) September 2, 2017

Reactions:

Super proud of these Women and Mothers! 🙌 — HeyLagos! (@heylagos) September 2, 2017

Isee isee isee — Edeh sunday patrick (@Esmathp) September 2, 2017

Rochas is finished. — Mildred (@iucurrent) September 2, 2017

All these atrocities committed by the State have produced aggrieved citizens that continuously pour curses on our Nation https://t.co/crTMWoqK0D — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) September 2, 2017

4. Kayode Ogundamisi

It’s hard to believe this actually happened:

Sani Danlami is @HouseNGR member Katsina Fed Constituency. Reported to have sponsored circumcision of 130 children as ‘constituency project’ pic.twitter.com/Yva3XIYZsJ — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) August 31, 2017

Reactions:

Wait for the brainwashed fools to defend this senseless project.

In fact Nigerians deserve these leaders of today…

They're clueless — Fightforyourfuture (@DefendNaija) August 31, 2017

Wow! That's a lifetime project. Those kids will never forget him…😂 — BintaS (@SwtBinta) August 31, 2017

Binta you couldn't have said it better, the kids will surely remember him as their Benefactor! — Christian C. (@omorogiec) August 31, 2017

Yes, so as 2 encourage hospital circumcision. Mind u, it was not a constituency project. Medics complained & He offered 2 foot the bills. — Nuruddeen Mohammed (@MNuruddeen) August 31, 2017

In fact it was eventually paid by an acting local govt chairman. — Nuruddeen Mohammed (@MNuruddeen) August 31, 2017

I hope there is no female among the 130 children circumcised! I thought the Assemblymen have agreed that they have only oversight functions? — MK Ibrahim (@MKIbrahimSenior) September 1, 2017

He did nothing wrong by solving one of the problems of his constituency. — Bashayi Adam (@bashayi) September 1, 2017

Clap for yourself. Well done! pic.twitter.com/rsKAHqd73R — stop corruption (@stopcorruption1) September 1, 2017

5. Aisha Yesufu is clearly not finding it funny

Nigeria is a joke that has gone sour and no longer funny https://t.co/IIcxCDAxYi — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) September 2, 2017

6. Isa Ali

It’s Eid Mubarak. This is what the chicken said to the ram, and the ram concluded thus:

Another version of hate speech. Smile pic.twitter.com/OdUW0Pq18F — Isa Ali Pantami, PhD (@DrIsaPantami) September 2, 2017

7. Ayo Sogunro

In other news…

Reactions

It was never alive. — Chief Fuji (@MONSIEURBLAC) September 2, 2017

Lobatan,final nail on the coffin,so expect Dieziani's houses to be returned — olaonipekun olumide (@KingMakaveli3) September 2, 2017

all na wash… — Gbemisola (@gbemy01) September 2, 2017

What is dead my never die https://t.co/JxQ34f5iME — Ayobami (@dondekojo) September 2, 2017

Bonus

This comeback is gold