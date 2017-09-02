Turkish President Erdogan congratulates Buhari on his recovery

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his recovery.

This was disclosed in a statement by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity on Saturday.

He said both leaders wished each other good health and success in their endeavours.

He added that the two leaders also discussed at length, the forthcoming 9th Summit of D8, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation at the end of October in Istanbul.

“Erdogan extended an invitation to President Buhari for his participation.

“President Buhari expressed his gratitude for the good wishes,’’ he added.