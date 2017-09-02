The Thread: Concerned about Nigeria’s future? Then here’s what you should do

Politics, it’s said, is a dirty game. So is there a way you can keep your hands clean and still participate in making things work in Nigeria- or at least keeping the people in charge accountable? According to Dr Joe Abah, there is a way, and it’s called governance.

He explains below:

You can be disinterested in Politics, like me, but you can't afford to be disinterested in Governance. — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) September 2, 2017

So, what is the difference between Politics and Governance? The two are related but different. Here are my definitions… — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) September 2, 2017

Politics is the process through which governance is conceived. Politics and governance is like sex and birth. You must be involved in both — ENIOLA (@ENIBOY) September 2, 2017

The challenge is that most people are interested in politics and disinterested in governance — Saheed Mustafa (@dbluesage) September 2, 2017

Politics is the forerunner of governance. Sanitise the political scenario, good governance will surely manifest. — Kirchy MD (@kirchy001) September 2, 2017

Or sanitize/restructure the govt setting in a way that politics won't look so attractive/lucrative to thieves with little to offer — Doc C (@tweetMOPOL) September 2, 2017

Weak institutions helps amplify politics in governance,Analogies like Federal character tilts towards politics than governance — Mudi (@manfromdwest) September 2, 2017

Yes. The interest of the politician is simply to amplify institutional weaknesses and societal divisions in order to gain power. — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) September 2, 2017

I am interested in politics and governance but I fear being dragged into the corruption therein. Can one govern morally & diligently in 🇳🇬? — Shuaibu Umar Muhd (@muhdsumar) September 2, 2017

Governance is engaging, in budgetary process, policy, laws etc, standing up for CBN independence — S. Ola Babalola (@sb2729) September 2, 2017

I'm interested in but petrified of (our)politics. It is difficult to do 1 here without the other. Without real power, governance's a bugger — chinelo njemanze (@nelonjz) September 2, 2017

Governance and politics are never perpendicular lines… They walk hand in hand.. So Sir, your a politician but maybe a passive one..Lol — RPG (@ATM_ReGe) September 2, 2017

Dr Joe for President 2019 issa block vote ✅ — Charles Onyemakonor (@ceoNIGERIA) September 2, 2017

