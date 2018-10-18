Governor Ambode’s megacity plan has too many potholes

From the diaspora, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has worked so hard to ensure the livelihoods of Lagos residents is upgraded to such an extent as to receive many commendations. Or would you not rather commend him for the ultramodern transport interchange he is building in different parts of the state or the support he is giving to ensuring employment opportunities, the Badoo menace or more conspicuously, the assurance that “Eko o ni baje” – a term coined from previous administrations?

His plans to restructure Lagos into a megacity have been so media-oriented that when you bring it to the ears of locales, you only hear – “na so we dey hear”. Call it ‘dispassionate propaganda’ – you can provide a better alternative.

When Governor Ambode got into office, Lagos residents had assumed that the legacies of the previous administration, Babatunde Raji Fashola, will continue and so, why can’t we have the Lagos of our dreams? After all, it’s the same party.

But what do we see?

From the rather ignorant response to the Olososun health hazard; to the Otodo Gbame military style take over; to the heaps of refuse that makes Lagos more of an eyesore; to the promises, in collaboration with the Federal Government, to clear off the trucks on any road that has bridge as it’s complement; to the floods that plague Lagos every year, Ambode has shown that he is not for everyone – unlike our dear president claimed in 2015.

It’s an endless list of concerns for Lagos residents who, every day, pray that things really change in Lagos. Yes, it is a populated state but is it too much to ask for real change? Especially considering the amount of revenue the state generates on a monthly basis…

A typical example is shown in the potholes that have become a part of the ‘structure’ of well-built roads in Lagos. We visited three areas in Lagos where traffic is only caused by the potholes…(you can add/send yours from your area).

Pictures tell a better story, see below:

Ojota towards Ketu
Ojota towards Ketu
Ojota towards Ketu
Lawanson, Surulere
Ogunlana Drive towards Ojuelegba
Ogunlana Drive towards Ojuelegba
Ogunlana Drive towards Ojuelegba
Lawanson, Surulere
Ojota
Lawanson, Surulere
