The Late 5: Buhari meets Security Chiefs behind closed doors; Labour dares FG on #NoWorkNoPay decision, says workers are not slaves | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with security chiefs at the office of the President’s in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Organised Labour has reacted to Wednesday’s approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) of the ‘no work, no pay’ principle, should workers embark on strike over the new minimum wage, as it said the right to strike is a human and trade union right which cannot be wished away by any government policy. President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja said the threat if implemented would be a negation of workers’ right of association, adding that “the right to strike is what differentiates a worker from a slave; just like the right to strike, right to picketing, right to work, to rule, right to protest and peaceful assembly.” “Same law provides that a worker’s wage is due after 30 days; where this and or any collective bargaining agreement is violated, it is legally and morally justifiable for unions and workers to apply “no-pay-no-work,’’ he said. The Senate at its plenary on Thursday stood down consideration for third reading and passage the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2018 for more legislative work.

Leader of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who announced the development, shortly before the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, put the issue to voice vote, had said “in view of the sensitive nature of the bill and its importance, it is vital to give the committee more time to do a thorough job.’’ The bill scaled second reading on Oct. 10, a day after the Senate resumed from recess. The Governing Council of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) on Thursday suspended the Executive Secretary of the scheme, Usman Yusuf, indefinitely and set up an administrative panel to examine allegations leveled against him. Chairperson of the Governing Council, Ifenne Enyanatu who disclosed the resolution of the council to newsmen at the Abuja head office of the scheme, said the council resolved to suspend the secretary because it has been inundated with petitions of corruption, infractions and highhandness against the official, adding that the the suspension is to allow the panel an ‘infetted’ space to do a thorough investigation. “The panel has three months to complete it’s assignment and report back to us,” she noted. State Treasurer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Moses Adeoye, was reportedly shot dead late Wednesday in his house in Otun-Ekiti, headquarters of Moba Local Government Area, while he was having his dinner. The unidentified gunmen were said to have invaded Adeoye’s residence at about 9.00 pm and opened fire on the victim who had just returned from the town hall meetings held by Governor Kayode Fayemi in Ekiti North and Ekiti South senatorial districts same day. Police Spokesman, Caleb Ikechukwu who confirmed the development disclosed that the state command has commenced investigation into the killing assuring that the culprits would soon be apprehended.

And stories from around the world:

Gen. Abdul Razeq, one of Afghanistan’s most powerful security officials, was killed on Thursday when a bodyguard opened fire following a meeting in the governor’s compound in the southern province of Kandahar, officials said. (Reuters)

The deadly gun and bomb attack on a college in Crimea “appears to be a result of globalisation”, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. (BBC)

President Donald Trump threatened Thursday to call up the military and close the US-Mexican border against an “onslaught” of migrants, stepping up anti-immigrant rhetoric ahead of congressional elections. (AFP)

Secretary of US Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, says he will not attend next week’s investment conference in Saudi Arabia as a probe continues into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (Al Jazeera)

An American student who was barred entry into Israel under a law against foreign activists who support boycotts of the state over its policies towards the Palestinians was given permission to stay in the country by the Supreme Court on Thursday. (Reuters)

