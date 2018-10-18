The YNaija Cover – the 18th of October

Follow the links to read up the stories on YNaija:
GandujeGate: A test of President Buhari’s anti-corruption war
Oby Ezekwesili’s presidential bid is a game changer – Oluremi Sonaiya
Follow the links to read up the stories on YNaija:
GandujeGate: A test of President Buhari’s anti-corruption war
Oby Ezekwesili’s presidential bid is a game changer – Oluremi Sonaiya
These are the stories that drove the conversation today: President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with security ...
From the diaspora, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has worked so hard to ensure the livelihoods of Lagos residents is upgraded to ...
California-based news website, TMZ caught up with Floyd Money Mayweather and he had some interesting things to say. Asked about ...
Former KOWA Party (KP) Presidential candidate, Oluremi Sonaiya has thrown her support behind the #Hope2019 campaign of Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili. According ...
Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...
These are the stories you should be monitoring: Former Minority Leader and Senator representing Akwa Ibom North West, Godswill Akpabio ...
Leave a reply