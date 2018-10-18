Today’s Noisemakers: Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Saleh Ashaka, Timaya, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Aina

You deserve undiluted and requited love… First place kinda love! This is a reminder in case you forgot 🤗🤗❤️

Good morning 😁 — Odd Labalábá (@AinaTalks) October 18, 2018

Thank you jere! Everyone does deserve much love.

Much love to you too Aina

2. Dakore Egbuson-Akande

So much grace oo! See beauty ehn!

3. Adejoke

After my gas exploded when I was cooking last night, I realized life can be snuffed out of u at any moment. B/c I still did a video call with some friends abt 10 mins ago & I was active af.

We should always be grateful to d ultimate God & at d same time be prepared 2 meet him. — Soul Snatcherrr💛 (@a_dejokee) October 18, 2018

4. Saleh Ashaka

Honestly if some TV channels could just switch their logos with political party flags life would be much simpler. — Saleh Shehu Ashaka (@AshakaSaleh) October 18, 2018

Hmmmm… which stations are we looking at though?

5. Timaya

6. Jesus Baby

Very soon taxify drivers will be asking for genotype before they pickup 🙄🙄 — Jesusbaby😇👑 (@omohtee12) October 18, 2018

7. Ogochukwu

The day you decide to choose your own happiness is the day you will be free from the thoughts, opinions, and thinking of other people. Just do what makes you happy and ignore what others have to say.✌ I follow back — Ogochukwu ❤️ (@_emmalez) October 18, 2018