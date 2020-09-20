EdoDecides2020: The drama continues as Edo APC faults outcome, argues ‘fabrication’ of results

As with many other gubernatorial elections in Nigeria, the opposition All progressives Congress (APC) in Edo has faulted the September 19 results, saying many of the figures were ‘fabricated’, and the party’s representatives were discriminated against during the voting.

This is a surprising development, considering, during the final collation and calling out of results, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) asked, at different times, if there were any questions or comments, but political dramas don’t usually have a definite end.

The statement issued Sunday, by the Chairman of the Media Committee for the Campaign Council, John Mayaki, argues that rigging was effected in favour of the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki, who was declared the winner but has not decided what the next step will be.

The party called on party members to stay calm while party leaders study the result and decide what is next.

“Our people were arbitrarily arrested, many of the figures were fabricated,” said the terse statement, which the party said was only a preliminary reaction.

It further alleged illicit tampering with results, to shore up PDP numbers and mark down APC’s.

“Areas where we won, they cancelled them. They decreased the votes in areas we had advantage,” the party further claimed. “They rejected our results and jerked up theirs.”

Meanwhile, the party also claimed there was arbitrary arrest of local party members, who could have resisted the outrage, while Governor Godwin Obaseki was busy diverting attention with false alarm.

“Obaseki shouted that he was being rigged out and blamed INEC at the initial stage but that was to divert attention from the evil going on in the field“, the statement said.

The party, however, told its members to stay calm, thanking them for their support, and adding that party leaders were studying the result and would announce their decision and course of action as soon as possible.

How does this end? A Supreme Court victory or end of the road?

The world will be impatient to see.