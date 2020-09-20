BREAKING NEWS: PDP’s Obaseki wins Edo governorship election | #EdoDecides2020

In a keenly fought election, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki has polled a total of 307,955 to be declared the winner of the Edo gubernatorial election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
All Progressive Congress’ (APC) Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu got 223,619 votes, making the margin 84,336 votes.
Obaseki won 13 of the 18 local governments, while Ize-Iyamu won 5.
|Local Government
|APC
|PDP
|Igueben
|5,199
|7,870
|Esan North-East
|6,556
|13,579
|Esan Central
|6,719
|10,794
|Ikpoba-Okha
|18,218
|41,030
|Uhunmwonde
|5,972
|10,022
|Egor
|10,202
|27,621
|Owan East
|19,295
|14,762
|Owan West
|11,193
|11,485
|Esan South East
|9,237
|10,565
|Ovia North-West
|9,907
|16,987
|Etsako West
|26,140
|17,959
|Ovia South-West
|10,636
|12,659
|Oredo
|18,365
|43,498
|Esan West
|7,189
|17,434
|Akoko Edo
|22,963
|20,101
|Etsako East
|17,011
|10,668
|Etsako Central
|8,359
|7,478
|Orhionmwon
|10,458
|13,445
Omoleye Omoruyi
