BREAKING NEWS: PDP’s Obaseki wins Edo governorship election | #EdoDecides2020

In a keenly fought election, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki has polled a total of 307,955 to be declared the winner of the Edo gubernatorial election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

All Progressive Congress’ (APC) Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu got 223,619 votes, making the margin 84,336 votes.

Obaseki won 13 of the 18 local governments, while Ize-Iyamu won 5.

Local GovernmentAPC PDP 
Igueben 5,199 7,870 
Esan North-East 6,556 13,579 
Esan Central 6,719 10,794 
Ikpoba-Okha 18,218 41,030 
Uhunmwonde 5,972 10,022 
Egor 10,202 27,621 
Owan East 19,295 14,762 
Owan West 11,193 11,485 
Esan South East 9,237 10,565 
Ovia North-West 9,907 16,987 
Etsako West 26,140 17,959 
Ovia South-West10,63612,659
Oredo 18,365 43,498 
Esan West 7,189 17,434 
 Akoko Edo22,96320,101
 Etsako East17,01110,668
 Etsako Central 8,3597,478
Orhionmwon10,45813,445

 

