BREAKING NEWS: PDP’s Obaseki wins Edo governorship election | #EdoDecides2020

In a keenly fought election, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki has polled a total of 307,955 to be declared the winner of the Edo gubernatorial election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

All Progressive Congress’ (APC) Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu got 223,619 votes, making the margin 84,336 votes.

Obaseki won 13 of the 18 local governments, while Ize-Iyamu won 5.

Local Government APC PDP Igueben 5,199 7,870 Esan North-East 6,556 13,579 Esan Central 6,719 10,794 Ikpoba-Okha 18,218 41,030 Uhunmwonde 5,972 10,022 Egor 10,202 27,621 Owan East 19,295 14,762 Owan West 11,193 11,485 Esan South East 9,237 10,565 Ovia North-West 9,907 16,987 Etsako West 26,140 17,959 Ovia South-West 10,636 12,659 Oredo 18,365 43,498 Esan West 7,189 17,434 Akoko Edo 22,963 20,101 Etsako East 17,011 10,668 Etsako Central 8,359 7,478 Orhionmwon 10,458 13,445