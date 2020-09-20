EdoNoBeLagos: Has Edo truly moved on from the politics of godfatherism?

Results from the various polling units are beginning to trickle in, from the keenly contest Edo governorship elections, which saw a lot of political drama in the build up to the polls.

Early indications have shown that the incumbent, Godwin Obaseki, is leading with a margin of over 90 thousand votes.

As is common with every election, Nigerians have aired their opinions on the issues concerning the polls with #EdoNoBeLagos being one of the hot topics being discussed. While there are divergent opinions on the impact of the mantra in the about to be completed election, many opine that residents of Lagos are ‘weak’ for not trying to pull down the political structure of the APC National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Lagos culture does not permit it. Some of you cannot even openly disagree with anyone on anything, cannot take a single stand because you don't want to "burn bridges" or you don't know where your "helper" may come from and you are expecting a rebellion? Doesn't work like that! https://t.co/scU2Rx3jWR — Ndi Kato (@YarKafanchan) September 20, 2020

One side to the argument suggests that the People’s Democratic Party’s candidate, Obaseki who fell out with his erstwhile ‘benefactor’, Adams Oshiomhole, has put an end to the practice of godfatherism in the South-South State, Edo. However, questions have been raised about Obaseki’s alleged underhand deal that earned him the party’s ticket less than one week after joining the PDP ranks.

Those who have argued that Governor Obaseki has abolished the politics of godfatherism in Edo may be oblivious of the fact that Obaseki could not have gotten the ticket of a major party as the PDP at the speed of light, and on a platter. One may therefore, need to exercise caution in thinking that godfatherism (in diverse form) isn’t still entrenched in Nigerian politics.

Read Also: #EdoDecides2020: 19 odds that would determine the outcome of the September 19 Governorship Poll

From the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar‘s donation of 150 support groups to the Governor Obaseki campaign organisation, to the PDP’s choice of Governor Nyesom Wike as Chairman of the National Campaign Council for the elections and his huge impact in the entire events, it looks like the Edo Governor may have more to pay back after all; especially as the race to 2023 slowly kicks off.

What this suggests is that even though it appeared like Obaseki had no one behind him following his fall out with ‘Oshioquake,’ as his admirers once labeled him, given the nature of Nigerian politics; the mere fact that an Obaseki without a political structure of his own, had a smooth ride to securing the party’s ticket and enthronement as Leader of the PDP in the state, is an indication that there are a lot unsaid.

Unarguably however, as political observers would mention, no party worth its salt in the Nigerian political space (bereft of ideologically-driven platforms) would watch a potential game changer drench in a ‘political rain,’ especially when it last had anything to do at the Government house, 13 years ago. No one really needs a prophet to reveal that party interest will prevail over whatever odd or interest in the mix.

While nothing is concrete at this point as to how he navigated the PDP waters to emerge, or what the future holds for the state with this new alliance, some of us are really concerned and look earnestly towards Nigeria defeating godfatherism in all ramifications, than moving round in circles.

The belief is that Governor Obaseki having won with such massive goodwill at one of the most watched sub-national election in the country in a long time, would surpass all odds and put the state first as he apparently did in his first term.

Read some of the reactions thus far:

From results trickling in, we have fulfilled our obligations of kicking out godfatherism, First in Rivers, Now Edo, The power truly belongs to the people of Niger Delta, congratulations to my brother @GovernorObaseki and the big @OfficialPDPNig family. #EdoDecides2020 #EdoDecides — Governor Wike (@NyesomWlKE) September 20, 2020

Retweet this to show Bola @AsiwajuTinubu that Edo is not Lagos. Send Tinubu back with his tail between his legs. Edo treasury will not be used for bullion vans!#EdoDecides #EdoElection #EdoDecides2020 #BuhariTormentor pic.twitter.com/SBF5JAEx23 — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) September 20, 2020

Not just the northerners or Tinubu. The era of God-fatherism is gradually giving way for the will of the people. It would come as a shocker to majority of them. As a people, we should speak for us and not stand by the words of a man who has a personal agenda.

E go shock them. — Karina Israel (@karinajisrael) September 20, 2020

Obaseki winning the Edo elections by a landslide doesn't make him different from his colleagues in PDP & APC. But at least, defeating Godfatherism is a good development, and that's the real victory. — Wale• (@Drwhales_) September 20, 2020