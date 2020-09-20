IT’S OFFICIAL: Obaseki floors arch-rival, Ize-Iyamu to clinch second term victory | #EdoDecides2020

The flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the September 19 election, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, has been declared winner of the poll and is returned elected for a second term.

Polling a total of 307,955 votes, he beat his closest challenger, Osagie Andrew Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled a total of 223, 619 votes and 12 others. Results of the other parties is as follows:

AA: 107; ADC: 1, 370; ADP: 2,374; APGA: 177; APM: 57, APP: 78, LP: 267, NMPP: 258, NRM: 573; PDP: , SDP: 323, YPP: 132, ZLP: 117

Governor Obaseki was elected in September 2016 for a first term on the platform of the APC (then ruling), but following a long drawn battle with key leaders of the party including his erstwhile political benefactor and predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, he defected to the PDP in June after his disqualification from participating in the party’s primaries on grounds of alleged inconsistencies in the documents he presented to the APC Screening Panel.

The 61-year-old incumbent secured overwhelming victory in 13 out of the 18 Local Government Areas of the state, while the APC standard bearer won in the remaning 5 local councils according to the results declared on Sunday, by Professor Akpofure Rem-Rukeh, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun and Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the state collation centre in Benin City.

Here’s a breakdown of the results for the two major parties according to the different senatorial districts:

EDO SOUTH (1,281,414 Registered Voters)



Egor LGA

PDP: 27, 621

APC: 10, 202

Registered voters: 219,841 Accredited voters: 39,709 Total votes cast: 39,351 Total valid votes: 38,396 Rejected votes: 955

Ikpoba Okha LGA

PDP: 41, 030

APC: 18, 218

Registered voters: 310,073 Accredited voters: 61,731 Total votes cast: 61,430 Total valid votes: 60,052 Rejected votes: 1,378

Oredo LGA

PDP: 43, 498

APC: 18, 365

Registered Voters: 309, 968 Accredited Voters: 64, 783 Total votes cast: 63, 880 Total valid votes: 62, 578 Rejected votes: 1302

Orhiomwon LGA

PDP: 13,445

APC: 10,458

Registered voters: 118,671 Accredited voters: 24,868 Total votes cast: 24,827 Total valid votes: 24,213 Rejected votes: 614

Ovia North East LGA

PDP: 16, 987

APC: 9,907

Registered voters: 143,009 Accredited voters: 28,607 Total votes cast: 28,371 Total valid votes: 27,437 Rejected votes: 28,371

Ovia South West LGA



PDP: 12,659

APC: 10, 636

Registered voters: Accredited voters: Total votes cast: 24,484 Total valid votes: 23,741 Rejected votes: 743

Uhunmwonde LGA

PDP: 10,022

APC: 5,972

Registered voters: 73,416 Accredited voters: 16,741 Total votes cast: 16,635 Total valid votes: 16,283 Rejected votes: 352

EDO CENTRAL (364,998 Registered Voters)

Esan Central LGA

PDP: 10,794

APC: 6,719

Registered voters: 55, 569 Accredited voters: 17,931 Total votes cast: 17,914 Total valid votes: 17,672 Rejected votes:242

Esan North-East LGA

PDP: 13,579

APC: 6,556

Registered Voters: 84, 241 Accredited Voters: 20, 825 Total votes cast: 20,730 Total valid votes: 20,369 Rejected votes: 361

Esan South-East LGA

PDP: 10,565

APC: 9,237

Registered voters: 73,907 Accredited voters: 20,274 Total votes cast: 20, 203 Total valid votes: 19,896 Rejected votes:307

Esan West LGA

PDP – 17,434

APC – 7,189

Registered voters: 99,983 Accredited voters: 25,530 Total votes cast:25,459 Total valid votes:24,880 Rejected votes:579

Igueben LGA

PDP: 7,870

APC: 5,199

Registered voters: 46,828 Accredited voters: 13,404 Total votes cast: 13,382 Total valid votes: 13,160 Rejected votes: 212

EDO NORTH (564,122 Registered Voters)

Akoko Edo LGA

APC: 22,963

PDP: 20,101

Registered voters: 121,027 Accredited voters: 46,967 Total votes cast: 43,994 Total valid votes: 43,377 Rejected votes: 617

Etsako Central LGA

APC: 8,359

PDP: 7,478

Registered voters: 50,004 Accredited voters: 16,092 Total votes cast: 16,042 Total valid votes: 15,885 Rejected votes: 157

Etsako East LGA

APC: 17,011

PDP: 10,668

Registered voters: 157,291 Accredited voters: 28, 464 Total votes cast: 28,159 Total valid votes: 27,824 Rejected votes: 335

Etsako West LGA

APC: 26,140

PDP: 17,959

Registered voters: 158,899 Accredited voters: 48,846 Total votes cast: 47,367 Total valid votes: 44,539 Rejected votes: 2,828

Owan East LGA

APC: 19,295

PDP: 14,762

Registered voters: 91,769 Accredited voters: 34,819 Total votes cast: 34,761 Total valid votes: 34,246 Rejected votes: 515

Owan West LGA

APC: 11, 193

PDP: 11,485

Registered voters: 61,193 Accredited voters: 23,294 Total votes cast: 23,253 Total valid votes: 22,849 Rejected votes: 404

Total number of Registered Voters: 2,210,534

Total number of Accredited Voters:

Total votes cast: 550,242

Total valid votes: 537,407

Total rejected votes: 12,835