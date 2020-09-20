IT’S OFFICIAL: Obaseki floors arch-rival, Ize-Iyamu to clinch second term victory | #EdoDecides2020

The flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the September 19 election, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, has been declared winner of the poll and is returned elected for a second term.
Polling a total of 307,955 votes, he beat his closest challenger, Osagie Andrew Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled a total of 223, 619 votes and 12 others. Results of the other parties is as follows:
AA: 107; ADC: 1, 370; ADP: 2,374; APGA: 177; APM: 57, APP: 78, LP: 267, NMPP: 258, NRM: 573; PDP: , SDP: 323, YPP: 132, ZLP: 117
Governor Obaseki was elected in September 2016 for a first term on the platform of the APC (then ruling), but following a long drawn battle with key leaders of the party including his erstwhile political benefactor and predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, he defected to the PDP in June after his disqualification from participating in the party’s primaries on grounds of alleged inconsistencies in the documents he presented to the APC Screening Panel.
The 61-year-old incumbent secured overwhelming victory in 13 out of the 18 Local Government Areas of the state, while the APC standard bearer won in the remaning 5 local councils according to the results declared on Sunday, by Professor Akpofure Rem-Rukeh, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun and Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the state collation centre in Benin City.
Here’s a breakdown of the results for the two major parties according to the different senatorial districts:
EDO SOUTH (1,281,414 Registered Voters)
Egor LGA
PDP: 27, 621
APC: 10, 202
Registered voters: 219,841 Accredited voters: 39,709 Total votes cast: 39,351 Total valid votes: 38,396 Rejected votes: 955
Ikpoba Okha LGA
PDP: 41, 030
APC: 18, 218
Registered voters: 310,073 Accredited voters: 61,731 Total votes cast: 61,430 Total valid votes: 60,052 Rejected votes: 1,378
Oredo LGA
PDP: 43, 498
APC: 18, 365
Registered Voters: 309, 968 Accredited Voters: 64, 783 Total votes cast: 63, 880 Total valid votes: 62, 578 Rejected votes: 1302
Orhiomwon LGA
PDP: 13,445
APC: 10,458
Registered voters: 118,671 Accredited voters: 24,868 Total votes cast: 24,827 Total valid votes: 24,213 Rejected votes: 614
Ovia North East LGA
PDP: 16, 987
APC: 9,907
Registered voters: 143,009 Accredited voters: 28,607 Total votes cast: 28,371 Total valid votes: 27,437 Rejected votes: 28,371
Ovia South West LGA
PDP: 12,659
APC: 10, 636
Registered voters: Accredited voters: Total votes cast: 24,484 Total valid votes: 23,741 Rejected votes: 743
Uhunmwonde LGA
PDP: 10,022
APC: 5,972
Registered voters: 73,416 Accredited voters: 16,741 Total votes cast: 16,635 Total valid votes: 16,283 Rejected votes: 352
EDO CENTRAL (364,998 Registered Voters)
Esan Central LGA
PDP: 10,794
APC: 6,719
Registered voters: 55, 569 Accredited voters: 17,931 Total votes cast: 17,914 Total valid votes: 17,672 Rejected votes:242
Esan North-East LGA
PDP: 13,579
APC: 6,556
Registered Voters: 84, 241 Accredited Voters: 20, 825 Total votes cast: 20,730 Total valid votes: 20,369 Rejected votes: 361
Esan South-East LGA
PDP: 10,565
APC: 9,237
Registered voters: 73,907 Accredited voters: 20,274 Total votes cast: 20, 203 Total valid votes: 19,896 Rejected votes:307
Esan West LGA
PDP – 17,434
APC – 7,189
Registered voters: 99,983 Accredited voters: 25,530 Total votes cast:25,459 Total valid votes:24,880 Rejected votes:579
Igueben LGA
PDP: 7,870
APC: 5,199
Registered voters: 46,828 Accredited voters: 13,404 Total votes cast: 13,382 Total valid votes: 13,160 Rejected votes: 212
EDO NORTH (564,122 Registered Voters)
Akoko Edo LGA
APC: 22,963
PDP: 20,101
Registered voters: 121,027 Accredited voters: 46,967 Total votes cast: 43,994 Total valid votes: 43,377 Rejected votes: 617
Etsako Central LGA
APC: 8,359
PDP: 7,478
Registered voters: 50,004 Accredited voters: 16,092 Total votes cast: 16,042 Total valid votes: 15,885 Rejected votes: 157
Etsako East LGA
APC: 17,011
PDP: 10,668
Registered voters: 157,291 Accredited voters: 28, 464 Total votes cast: 28,159 Total valid votes: 27,824 Rejected votes: 335
Etsako West LGA
APC: 26,140
PDP: 17,959
Registered voters: 158,899 Accredited voters: 48,846 Total votes cast: 47,367 Total valid votes: 44,539 Rejected votes: 2,828
Owan East LGA
APC: 19,295
PDP: 14,762
Registered voters: 91,769 Accredited voters: 34,819 Total votes cast: 34,761 Total valid votes: 34,246 Rejected votes: 515
Owan West LGA
APC: 11, 193
PDP: 11,485
Registered voters: 61,193 Accredited voters: 23,294 Total votes cast: 23,253 Total valid votes: 22,849 Rejected votes: 404
Total number of Registered Voters: 2,210,534
Total number of Accredited Voters:
Total votes cast: 550,242
Total valid votes: 537,407
Total rejected votes: 12,835
