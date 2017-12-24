EFCC drags Innoson boss to court for fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dragged the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Innoson motors, Innocent Chukwuma to court for fraud.

The EFCC in a statement by it spokesman on Sunday said he was charged alongside his brother, Charles Chukwuma on four count charge at the Lagos State high court on conspiracy to obtain property by false pretence.

