Timi Dakolo and his yard people; the #MadeInNigeria pimped out ride | See our top 10 photos from last week

Last week, fuel scarcity showed Nigerians shege and the madness continues. Still, Vice President Osinabjo thought it was a great time to release Christmas photos.

Sigh.

On the bright side, John Boyega is in town and we caught some of our celebrities famzing him.

Petrol or not, guys, do find a way to have yourselves a merry Christmas.

1 PETROL SCARCITY IS A LEVELLER

You have to read the tweet that came with the first picture to understand it.

“So, this is my car, you see how close I am to the pump? It has been that way since 6:30 am. They have discharged a full tank of fuel but they are not selling still. Reason? Manager is sleeping, so we are waiting for him to wake up. Sigh!”

We’ve no words.

2. THE NPF IS MAD

TwitterNG reported that a police officer hit a bike rider over the head with a baton and brought both bike and rider down.

What are we in this country?

3. ABSOLUTE POWER CORRUPTS ABSOLUTELY

One picture, two conflicting reports. The first has it that Rivers UnitedFC were begging the Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike to pay their outstanding fees. The second report said Wike was punishing the players for daring to request unpaid fees. Whichever is true, it is shocking that a picture like this should exist in 2017.

4. BACKSTABBING FRIENDS

We mean this in the most lighthearted of ways. Cue Ebuka:

Guys please, come and see the picture I took of @ CaptDemuren and @ ThierryHenry then see the one he took of us. What do you do to a friend like this fogossake?

5. PIMP MY RIDE

We’ve got car designers in our neck of the woods, too. Meet Frank Blaise’s work of art.

6. THE OSINBAJOS AND BAD OPTICS

Yes, it’s Christmas. No, Nigerians are not having a merry one. Therefore, this should have been left in the family’s private albums.

7. THE ADORABLE DAKOLOS

This makes us smile, inspite of ourselves.

8. BET9JA’S CHRISTMAS GIFT

One lucky Nigerian will be smiling this Christmas.

JOHN BOYEGA MAKES CELEBRITIES GO ‘CRAY’

10. THROWBACK TO MKO