“Buhari is a big time failure” “Make we start campaign” | See our top 10 tweets about fuel scarcity

The fuel scarcity situation in Nigeria which began early this month has come to a head. At filling stations and on Twitter, Nigerians have lost faith in the man at the driver’s seat, President Muhammadu Buhari, and no one can blame them.

Transport fares have skyrocketed; instead of spending the holidays chilling with friends and family and getting the required R&R, Nigerians are keeping vigil at filling stations. For most of last week, the gridlock in Lagos almost shut down the city and through it all, President Buhari kept mum. It wasn’t until former Vice President Atiku tweeted his sympathies about the ridiculous affair yesterday that Buhari found his voice.

Oh, and Aso Rock also tweeted some video today of the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Baru, making filling station rounds, a task that President Buhari should have undertaken himself weeks ago to show that he is aware of and on top of the situation.

But no, we only have his sympathies as evidence of a President who is working towards a solution of a crisis he himself condemned in 2015, as Twitter receipts will show.

This is not the Christmas we anticipated. This is not the Christmas we want. We do not want to return to work in January more hassled and stressed than before we said our goodbyes. So, President Buhari can chuck his sympathies someplace and actually do something to end the scarcity.

Twitter had so much to say, we found ourselves exceeding the top 10 mark to fit them all in.

See below:

Monster queues

Soul-searing suffering

Crossing red lines

Calling all hypocrites

The L Buhari deserves

We have your receipts

Atiku versus Buhari: the fight for prominence

2baba’s action plan

Reactions:

Life comes at you fast.

