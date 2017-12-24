“Buhari is a big time failure” “Make we start campaign” | See our top 10 tweets about fuel scarcity

The fuel scarcity situation in Nigeria which began early this month has come to a head. At filling stations and on Twitter, Nigerians have lost faith in the man at the driver’s seat, President Muhammadu Buhari, and no one can blame them.

Transport fares have skyrocketed; instead of spending the holidays chilling with friends and family and getting the required R&R, Nigerians are keeping vigil at filling stations. For most of last week, the gridlock in Lagos almost shut down the city and through it all, President Buhari kept mum. It wasn’t until former Vice President Atiku tweeted his sympathies about the ridiculous affair yesterday that Buhari found his voice.

Oh, and Aso Rock also tweeted some video today of the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Baru, making filling station rounds, a task that President Buhari should have undertaken himself weeks ago to show that he is aware of and on top of the situation.

But no, we only have his sympathies as evidence of a President who is working towards a solution of a crisis he himself condemned in 2015, as Twitter receipts will show.

This is not the Christmas we anticipated. This is not the Christmas we want. We do not want to return to work in January more hassled and stressed than before we said our goodbyes. So, President Buhari can chuck his sympathies someplace and actually do something to end the scarcity.

Twitter had so much to say, we found ourselves exceeding the top 10 mark to fit them all in.

See below:

Monster queues

Good Morning From Ibadan Nigeria. This should be the longest #fuelscarcity queue in Ibadan from Elewure Sango area to OandO ⛽ Barrack road junction Mokola area Ibadan 8:50am. Nigerians are very HOPEFUL people. @Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/rBKdWxQ9wh — Ibadancity Announcer (@ibcityannouncer) December 22, 2017

Conoil Filling Station, Opp NNPC Towers, CBD, Abuja

24/12/2017

15:16 hrs Just watch. No comments necessary pic.twitter.com/j58bcgYojd — Igala_Alan_Shore (@i_am_Anomeli) December 24, 2017

Soul-searing suffering

I just spent about N12,000 for 25litres of fuel…

I don't know how my eyes is doing me, it's like someone is slicing onions beside me…#fuelscarcity — DisturbingIbadan🇳🇬 (@damorela00) December 23, 2017

😂😂😂yesterday nepa people drive enter filling station where I dey hustle for fuel, after em buy for motor finish, o boy see as gallons begin fly out of the motor, em say em need fuel for their generators for house. Na like so I just weak like 7 days — Zaddy (@1_More_Life) December 23, 2017

Bought petrol for ₦170 per litre today after queuing inside hot sun for 3 hours. If you still buy data with your money as a jobless youth to defend this useless government…

you are under a spell,

you are cursed,

in fact you are mad.

Ori è ti burú — Oluyemi Fasipe 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) December 20, 2017

Crossing red lines

Madness is when you go and queue for fuel, buy it at N180 per litre, drive on bad road, get home to pour some in your gen so you can charge your phone just to make a thread on how we should give Buhari more time. — B (@bbellgam) December 20, 2017

Calling all hypocrites

Funny how we always held GEJ responsible for fuel scarcities back then. Now, all the blame is on PENGASSAN and marketers. Is Buhari not president again? And Minister of petroleum resources even? — Tee (@village_Geh) December 19, 2017

2. Buhari can NOT be Petroleum Minister only when it is convenient. Ibe Kachikwu can NOT be de facto Petroleum Minister only in periods of fuel scarcity. I repeat, this is NOT leadership. — Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) December 19, 2017

The L Buhari deserves

President @MBuhari doesn't give a damn about #FuelScarcity #EndSARS or whatever else those who elected him are crying about. The same man who understood what fuel queues cost in terms of man-hours a few years ago can't even be bothered to explain why this is happening now! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) December 23, 2017

Someone should please tell @MBuhari that he is big time failure. His knowledge on how to run a nation is too low for zero; we don’t have a President in Nigeria #buharimustgo #fuelscarcity pic.twitter.com/8sKAZ6uUAu — Ali George (@aligthebaptist) December 24, 2017

At this juncture, General @MBuhari, it's no longer the marketers. It's you. If there's no paucity of fuel supply but the stations aren't selling, then it's gross ineptitude. What happened to the DPR?! This sh*t is ridiculous now. — Temisan Okomi (@temiokomi) December 21, 2017

We have your receipts

Association of throwback tweets that did not age well. #FuelScarcity pic.twitter.com/3wjDCckJZT — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) December 23, 2017

Atiku versus Buhari: the fight for prominence

My heart goes out to everyone struggling to see their friends and families during this season of celebration due to the #fuelscarcity and I am confident that as we unite as a nation we can find a solution to this crisis. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) December 24, 2017

President @MBuhari on #FuelScarcity: I have the NNPC's assurance that the situation will improve significantly over the next few days, as new shipments and supplies are distributed across the country. pic.twitter.com/9Zqc0FKf1h — Govt of Nigeria (@AsoRock) December 24, 2017

2baba’s action plan



make we start campaign say make dem shut down any station wey no wan sell petrol normal — IG: @official2baba (@official2baba) December 22, 2017

Reactions:

Not sure anyone will follow you. Last time around you disappeared and left everything to Charly Boy. https://t.co/wJhmcHVTrV — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) December 23, 2017

The one wey you go come fall back for injury time.

Abegii pic.twitter.com/Gfn2ygqgnu — #sᴛᴀʏwᴏᴋe 🤨 (@Stanlywaxy) December 22, 2017

You wan start again? Small thing now you go begin cry for video. A beg shift. — Mr. Vine (@VineSolomon) December 22, 2017

that Is how he use to do start and run 🏃🏃 — sabali Yonkonte (@sabaliyonkonte1) December 22, 2017

Life comes at you fast.