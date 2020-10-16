EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates judicial panel to probe cases of police brutality | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has inaugurated a seven-man judicial panel of inquiry to investigate cases of brutality and human rights violations committed by operatives of the disbanded special anti-robbery squad (SARS).

The governor said, during a live address at the statehouse in Marina, on Thursday, that he took action based on agreements reached at the national economic council (NEC) meeting presided over by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and attended by all the governors.

Sanwo-Olu said the development is in line with the five-point demands by protesters and the objective of the panel is to bring erring officers to justice and get compensation for the victims.

FG bans protests in Abuja

The Nigerian Federal Government has placed a ban on all protests in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Chief Press Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Anthony Ogunleye announced the ban on Thursday, after a meeting with various security personnel based in Abuja; chaired by the FCT Minister, Muhammed Bello.

The committee communicated that the decision to ban the ongoing protests was made because it would endanger the lives of everyone in the capital city, specifically over COVID-19 safety fears.

FG announces reopening of NYSC camp

The Federal Government has announced the re-opening of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camps across the country.

Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, made the announcement on Thursday; stating that orientation camps are scheduled for reopening on November 10.

“The Resumption of the NYSC Orientation Camp for prospective Youth Corpers has been approved and opens on November 10th, 2020. Full COVID-19 Protocols will be enforced,” Dare added.

Nigerian fintech startup Paystack acquired by Stripe for over $200 million

The American fintech giant, Stripe has acquired Paystack, in a deal reportedly worth over $200m.

The new deal, based on the reported value, would be the biggest startup acquisition to date to come out of Nigeria, and Stripe’s biggest acquisition anywhere around the world.

Paystack is a tech company that provides a quick way to integrate payments services into an online or offline transaction by way of an API and boasts of around 60,000 customers, including small businesses, larger corporates, educational institutions and online companies.

LG Elections: Bauchi govt declares Friday public holiday

Bauchi state government has declared Friday, 16th October, 2020 a public holiday in preparation for Saturday’s local government council elections which is scheduled to take place in all 20 local government areas of the state.

Senior Special Assistant to the governor, Muhktar Gidado said this in a statement on Thursday.

Muhktar Gidado said, “This is to bring to the notice of all civil servants and the general public in the state that the Executive Governor of Bauchi state, Sen. Bala Mohammed has declared tomorrow, Friday 16th October, 2020 as work free day.”

“This gesture is to allow citizens exercise their civic rights in the local government elections scheduled for Saturday, 17th October, 2020 in all twenty local government areas in the state,” the Media Aide added.