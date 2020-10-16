Look Up Now | The Daily Vulnerable

by Guest Contributor

It is easy to get bogged down by all the things happening around you. But don’t. Look up at the sky once in awhile. Watch the clouds, watch the birds, observe the moon. Don’t lose focus.

That sounds like silly advice, but it really does help. It helps us get out of the mental bubble we often keep ourselves in.

The world is so much bigger than just what’s going on at ground level.

