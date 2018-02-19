Entertainment Roundup: “Black Panther” breaks Box Office records in debut weekend; Saraki invites Emmanuella to the Senate | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ takes top honours at the BAFTA Awards

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” won five statues at Sunday’s BAFTA film awards, including best film and best British film.

The movie also picked up best original screenplay and individual honours for Frances McDormand (best leading actress) and Sam Rockwell (best supporting actor).

Black Panther brings in a record-breaking box office weekend

Black Panther, Marvel’s first film directed by an African-American, brought in an estimated $192 million for its three-day debut in North America this weekend. That’s the fifth biggest opening of all time.

The opening for the film starring Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan did not just shatter expectations, it broke multiple box office records too.

It blew away the record for the largest opening for an African-American director. That belonged to F. Gary Gray and The Fate of the Furious, which opened to $98 million last April.

Saraki invites Emmanuella to the Senate

The Senate President Bukola Saraki has invited comedienne Emmanuella to visit the Senate sometime.

Saraki while reacting to the news that Emmanuella is set to feature in a Hollywood movie produced by Disney Studios via his Twitter account asked her to visit the red chamber for a discussion on the creative industry.

Congratulations Emmanuella! Make sure you make them laugh over there. Your story is an inspiration. Come by the @NGRSenate sometime, let’s discuss how we can develop the potential of our young talents in the creative industry. cc: @markangelcomedyhttps://t.co/fvyzajeJYE — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) February 18, 2018

Celine Dion opens up on late husband René Angélil’s ‘agonising’ death

Celine Dion has opened up about the loss of her late husband René Angélil describing it as ‘agonising.’

The Canadian singer has revealed the extent of the pain her husband was in before his untimely death and the devastating grief she felt at losing “the only man I’ve ever loved.”