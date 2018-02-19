The Big 5: IBB asks PDP to provide better alternative for Nigerians, Theresa May says UK university tuition fees will be reviewed and other top stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today.

Catholic cleric John Onaiyekan yesterday lashed out at the Federal Government over its performance.

Cardinal Onaiyekan, in a homily delivered at the opening Mass of the first 2018 plenary of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), said the nation had slipped to the verge of misery.

The clergyman said in the last three years, Nigerians had been hearing a lot about change, but got little of it.

Former First Lady Patience Jonathan’s bid to settle out of court the brewing dispute over the strange payment of $11,489,069.03 into her domiciliary accounts has been rejected.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked the former First Lady to come before a court by entering into a plea bargain in line with the laws of the land.

The agency said it would only accept a plea bargain in which the court is carried along.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said the 2018 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) would now hold on February 26.

The board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

According to him, a total of 245,753 of the 1,652,795 candidates that registered for this year’s UTME are expected to write the test.

Former military president Gen. Ibrahim Babangida has advised the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to provide a better choice for Nigerians.

Babangida spoke in Minna at the weekend while receiving members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), led by its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

A statement yesterday by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the former military president expressed satisfaction with the rebranding so far achieved by the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Waking from a long sleep, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has promised hard times for manufacturers and importers of fake and substandard products.

The agency hoped to tackle the menace with the introduction of Product.

SON’s Director General, Osita Aboloma said no efforts would be spared at sanitising Nigerian markets.

And stories from around the world…

Oxfam has revealed that three of the men accused of sexual misconduct in Haiti physically threatened witnesses during a 2011 investigation.

The charity has published its internal report on alleged abuse by some of its staff following public pressure.

In the 2011 report, Oxfam said “more needed” to be done to prevent “problem staff” working for other charities.

UK prime minister, Theresa May is to call for better value for students in England, admitting they face “one of the most expensive systems of university tuition in the world“.

May will announce an independent review of fees and student finance on Monday.

She will also argue for an end to “outdated attitudes” that favour university over technical education.

Labour says it would abolish fees and bring back maintenance grants.

Officials in Brazil are growing wary of fake news flooding into Facebook timelines and other online outlets, both from domestic and foreign actors, ahead of October’s presidential election. They’re now trying to crack down on organized attempts to mislead voters, The New York Times reports.

Scientists in Britain say they have developed a blood and urine test that can detect autism in children.

Researchers at the University of Warwick said the test, believed to be the first of its kind, could lead to earlier diagnosis of autism spectrum disorders (ASD) in children who could then be given appropriate treatment much earlier in their lives.

US President Donald Trump Sunday, mocked Oprah Winfrey for her performance on CBS‘ “60 MInutes.”

“Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes,” he tweeted Sunday night.

“The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!”