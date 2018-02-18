The Late 5: APC faction suspends El-Rufai, 475 Boko Haram suspects released, and other top stories

These are the top five Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

The Catholic Church has announced its return to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) after a five-year absence.

A delegation of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, led by Rev. Fr. (Prof.) Cornelius Omonokhua, appeared at the expanded National Executive Committee and quarterly meeting of CAN for the amendment of its constitution in Abuja.

The Catholic Bishop’s Conference of Nigeria had, in a letter to CAN dated September 24, 2012, announced its withdrawal from the organisation.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has deployed additional three units of Police Mobile Force to Birane village in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

This is after bandits suspected to be cattle rustlers on February 14, killed 18 persons in Birane village.

Seven PMF units were recently deployed to the state after the attack.

The Ministry of Justice on Sunday said another 475 Boko Haram suspects have been released due to lack of evidence.

The suspects appeared before a court at the Kainji military base in central Niger state.

The release order was issued on Friday, with the 475 suspects to be returned to their home states for “proper rehabilitation”.

A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state has suspended Nasir el-Rufai, governor of the state, for six months.

This is three days after the faction, known as Kaduna Restoration Group, issued him a query and suspended three of his aides for 18 months.

The faction led by Suleiman Hunkuyi, leader of the faction and senator representing Kaduna north central, had accused el-Rufai of “anti- party activities and anti-human activities”.

Chief of army staff, Tukur Buratai has charged troops to capture Abubakar Shekau, factional leader of the Boko Haram sect, alive or dead.

Speaking when he visited soldiers at Camp Zairo, the former command and control centre of the insurgents in Sambisa forest, Buratai said his men have done very well.

“Let me say congratulations. But, we must move across to wherever this criminal – Shekau is and catch him red-handed. I want you to get him.”

And now, stories from around the world…

Young survivors of Wednesday’s school shooting in Florida have announced a national march on Washington to demand political action on gun control.

Students organisers told US media that they were determined to make Wednesday’s shooting a turning point in the national gun debate.

The attack, which left 17 students and staff members dead, was the deadliest US school shooting since 2012.

Israel’s prime minister has launched a stinging attack on Iran, telling a security conference in Munich it is the “greatest threat to our world”.

Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would “not allow Iran’s regime to put a noose of terror around our neck”.

In a moment of drama, he brandished what he said was a piece of an Iranian drone shot down in Israeli territory.

Five people have been killed in a shooting at a Christian church in the Russian republic of Dagestan.

Five others were also injured in the shooting, Russia’s interior ministry said.

A local man fired at people leaving an evening service in the city of Kizlyar, Russia’s Tass news agency said.

President Donald Trump says Russians are “laughing their asses off in Moscow” for the way Washington has handled the Russia investigations, following the Department of Justice’s charges against Russian nationals last week for allegedly interfering in the 2016 election.

“If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They are laughing their asses off in Moscow. Get smart America!” Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

President Donald Trump lashed out at the FBI late Saturday, describing its failure to follow up on a tip about Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz as “very sad.”

The FBI has said it failed to act on information about Cruz, who massacred 17 people Wednesday at his former high school in Parkland.

The shooting reignited demands for tougher gun laws, with student survivors gathering in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday to criticize Trump and other lawmakers for their inaction.

But Trump shifted blame to the FBI, saying it is devoting too much time to investigating his presidential campaign.