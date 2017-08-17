Entertainment Roundup: ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ filming paused as Tom Cruise breaks ankle; MC Galaxy clears the air on his feud with Cynthia Morgan | More stories

Catch up on the entertainment stories you missed yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Tom Cruise broke his ankle while on Mission: Impossible 6 set

Remember we told you on Monday that Tom Cruise was injured while performing a stunt on the set of Mission Impossible’s new sequel?

Well, the update now is that star actor, Tom Cruise broke his ankle in that failed stunt which he reportedly tried twice.

TMZ was by an insider at Paramount Pictures that production of the movie will be suspended until Tom makes a full recovery.

Not to worry though. Release date still remains as scheduled: July 2018.

MC Galaxy clears the air on his feud with Cynthia Morgan

In an interview with Hip TV, MC Galaxy claims there is no bad blood between him and singer Cynthia Morgan.

Recall that Morgan had said that two of her singles are better than the Sekem singer’s two albums after he called Tekno out for interfering in that Twitter beef between Davido and Wizkid weeks ago.

Watch him claim Cynthia Morgan as his sister, baby girl and more here:

@mcgalaxymcg: I BEAR NO GRUDGE AGAINST @icynthiamorgan A post shared by HipTv (@officialhiptv) on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

Guess who’s coming back as Bond?

It’s Daniel Craig!

The actor officially confirmed on The Late Show that he will be returning as James Bond in the 25th 007 movie but sadly, this may be his final appearance.

It will be Craig’s fifth time reprising the role after he starred in “Casino Royale”, “Quantom of Solace”, “Skyfall” and “Sceptre”.

The new James Bond movie is set to be released in November 2019.

While you wait for it, watch Craig’s interview here:

In Case You Missed It: Olamide drops visuals for Wo!!

There was no way to miss it. We made sure of that here.

But in case, you still didn’t catch the news somehow, find the video here: