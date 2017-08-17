Opinion: How to grow your brand

by Ademola Adeshola

It is an assumption that pastures on the other side is greener. But, if it is greener, the difference is in its originality. Your uniqueness is the essence and the edge your brand has. It is what determines what you do, how you do it, when you do it, and to whom you do it! Hence the need to quit the copycat wagon!

A brand is supposed to be unique in Character. The uniqueness may be in the name, smell, touch or taste. In the real sense, brand uniqueness is the total experience of what you offer. If you are just starting, it is likely your brand is not defined yet. And if you are already working to define your differentiation/uniqueness, great! This will help you more.

Define the offering as succinct as possible. If we can take an example from one of the most compelling brands on earth, Jesus said this about his mission: “I am come that they might have life and have it abundantly”. This statement provides the information about his mission. Let’s break this down a little. “I am come…” – This phrase can also mean “my mission is…”. And the phrase also made it clear that He is the product offered. The phrase also reveal the product feature – “I am”. From other biblical references, “I am” was used to describe the “redeemer of Israelites”.

From the understanding of your offering, what is the major functionality of your product? From that, you will derive the benefit to consumers by asking yourself, “So that what?” that is when you get concise answers like, “…That they might have life abundantly…”. Now, that is the brand uniqueness that completely annihilates the copycat attitude. In the same vein, the product benefits also from the brand promise. It is what seduces your customers which make them choose you above competition. The Brand promise is the major ingredient of any brand story. Like in the above example, abundantly life is attractive enough. Isn’t it?

Delivering on the promise has to do with the medium at which the brand benefits/ promise is delivered to the end user of the offering. Taking a fashion designer as an example, your sole medium includes schematic dress design; cutting and sewing; delivery to the customer. Usually, it is a painstaking process where excellence must be the normal. Talking about product offering delivery, the product has to wear a look, or what is loosely called packaging to differentiate you from others, also, to make synonymous the brand name and the quality of offering.

So, when you have discovered you uniqueness, take a conscious effort to study and document the processes at arriving at the brand uniqueness. Taking a laundry business for an example, let’s use a feedback from customers about the good fragrance from the cloths already dry-cleaned as acase study. It is expected of you to identify and document the source of the fragrance. That appealing aroma may be the real brand you are building!

Therefore, when you see greener pastures on the other side, it is because the other side has identified its uniqueness, enhanced it and communicated it adequately. But, you may ask, why shouldn’t I copy what is working for competitors? Certainly, a less rigorous route is the copycat one. But, for the sake of creating an enduring brand, this is a rigorous process of identifying your uniqueness. This may be your chance to build an enduring brand like Coca-Cola.

Op–ed pieces and contributions are the opinions of the writers only and do not represent the opinions of Y!/YNaija

Ademola Adeshola wries from Lagos. He tweets @onedemola