Universities can now organise post-UTME – FG

The Federal Government has said tertiary institutions can now conduct Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), The Nation reports.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu disclosed this in Abuja in Wednesday.

He said universities, polytechnics and other institutions were free to organise post-UTME screening for those seeking admission.

Adamu however urged the institutions to make the fees affordable.

“We are going to allow universities to have some choice. Universities can now decide to organise post-UTME, if they want,” he said.

“We have asked them not to impose huge financial burden on the parents. The burden should not be more than what they can bear.”

The Federal Government had last year banned post-UTME exercise.