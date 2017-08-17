Trump has no racist bone in him – Senator slams critics

by Adedotun Michael

A Republican Senator representing Utah, Sen. Orrin Hatch, in an interview with KUTV has said U.S. President Donald Trump “is someone who doesn’t have a racist bone in his body”.

His defense of the President became expedient as the US leader faces backlash over his comments about the weekend violence in Charlottesville.

His sentiment was, “To ascribe racism to the president which some people are trying to do is not only hitting below the belt it’s vicious stuff.

“He’s done a lot to try and help quell racism in this country.”

On Saturday, a demonstration held by white supremacy groups and allies protesting the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville turned violent when counter-protesters confronted them. Amid the tense standoff, 19 people were injured and one woman was killed when a car drove into a crowd of counter-protesters.

Trump has faced criticism from every corner for his remarks regarding the violence which claimed a live and left several others injured , where he initially failed to rebuke white supremacist groups and neo-Nazis – an action he fueled the more with his Tuesday’s comment where he said “there is blame on both sides.”

An aide to Hatch told ABC News that the senator.

Hatch who initiated a call to urge Trump not to equivocate when addressing white nationalists and the counter protesters said, he believes that Trump made it “very clear” that “there was no excuse for this racism.”

The senator before concluding his statement took shots at the mainstream media, against which Trump has waged a war on so-called “fake news.”

Hatch said, “He has no friends in the national media — I don’t think at all,”